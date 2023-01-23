While the newly established Shelby Township Bark Park won’t be officially open until the spring, the park is available for the community to use during the winter. The site, east of the Mount Hope Cemetery on East Sixth Street in Shelby, currently has a completed parking lot and dog park fencing. Before its opening this spring, the park will add to
the site water, benches, garbage bins and an agility course for the dogs to enjoy.
The Shelby Township Bark Park, the first dog park in Oceana County, was paid for with ARPA
(American Rescue Plan Act) funds and community donations. The park will provide an
opportunity for residents who do not have large properties to roam or for those looking to
socialize their dogs a safe place to treat their four-legged friends.
“The focus of the Shelby Township Board is to build an infrastructure to support our growth,
and we are excited to add an additional recreational outlet for dog owners in Shelby, as well as
our neighbors in Oceana County,” said Shelby Township Supervisor Richard Raffaelli. “We firmly believe in the importance of providing opportunities for our residents to enjoy the outdoors and all that Shelby Township has to offer.”