SHELBY — Shelby Township and the Village of Shelby will host a town hall type meeting next Monday, Aug. 30 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Shelby High School Library.
The purpose of the meeting will be to share information regarding proposed water main extensions to Peterson Farms Oceana Acres housing development as well as Shelby Township’s Shelby Ridge housing project. The meeting will also be an opportunity for the community to ask any questions and share their concerns.
Village President, Paul Inglis said, “This meeting is a joint effort between the Shelby Village Council and the Shelby Township boards. No formal action will be taken Monday. Instead, we want to be as transparent as possible to clear up any misinformation out there. We also want to hear what questions or concerns Shelby Village and township residents may have. This is purely an information sharing/gathering session.”