SHELBY — A lengthy discussion took place Monday as the Shelby Village Council considered the adoption of the tabled action from last month of an “Excessive Force” policy; a requirement for compliance with a recently awarded Michigan Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
The policy under consideration is a law passed by Congress in 1974 and amended in 1990 officially titled, “the Armstrong/Walker ‘Excessive Force’ Amendment (Section 104 (L)(1) of Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 as amended”. It reads in part, “...prohibits the use of excessive force by a local law enforcement agency against any individual engaged in nonviolent civil rights demonstration within its jurisdiction.”
Village Administrator Brady Selner provided background saying that the original law in 1974 and the amended law, in place since 1990, is connected to the receipt of HUD (Housing and Urban Development) dollars. The CDBG grant guidelines provided a sample policy for the council to use which Selner believed could be edited to fit the community as long as the intent and the spirit of the law were preserved.
Village Police Chief Steven Waltz further explained, “Excessive force is always illegal. It doesn’t change what the police department would do. My concern is not what people may be protesting about; but that it is peaceful and lawful. That is within their right. We have policies and procedures in place (about excessive force), we still do business the same way. I don’t think the original title of the law is the best use of words, but for our purposes and understanding, naming it a Peaceful Protest policy, it is much more palatable.”
Council member Mike Termer added that he felt the policy was unnecessary altogether. He explained that he took over an hour to dig into the 80-page plus policy and said it makes no sense, claiming there was no definition for “excessive force.”
“The First Amendment allows for peaceful protest, why would we even need this policy? The way I read it, it sounds like they want police to use force to break up protests, just don’t use excessive force, that’s a violation of our First Amendment rights. I’d be cautious about adding this to our policies,” he said.
Council member Dan Zaverl said, “Sometimes a protest starts out peaceful, but then next thing you know you’re losing your town.”
Selner clarified that with this policy force can be used, but not excessive. “That is where it can get tricky. The only way to eliminate having to make this decision, is not to accept their money. They would just say there are plenty of other communities who will take it. However not having this policy on file may cause the village to lose the grant or eligibility for future federal grants.”
Termer added, “We have to get past the ‘we’re going to lose their money’ line of thought. We have to break the paradigm that it is the government’s money; it’s not their money, it’s our tax dollars and all this bureaucracy isn’t going to change if people don’t speak up.”
Village President Paul Inglis made reference to the fact that this law was an act of Congress and they are the ones people need to contact and ask for change. “Do we fight for the principle of it or do we follow protocol? This is definitely the process of government we don’t like.”
Damien Omness moved and Steve Crothers supported the adoption of the policy with two small amendments. The word “excessive” was removed in two places, which did not change the title of the actual law, only the policy wording the council adopted.
The adopted policy thus reads, “It is policy of the Village of Shelby that use of force is prohibited by local law enforcement agencies against individuals engaged in lawful and nonviolent civil rights demonstrations within the village. The village will adopt and enforce a policy of enforcing applicable state and local laws against physically barring entrance to or exit from a facility or location which is the subject of such nonviolent civil rights demonstrations within jurisdictions. The village council directs the police chief to implement this resolution by amending applicable police department procedures.”
Voting in favor of the adoption of the amended “Peaceful Protest” policy were councilors Zaverl, Crothers, Omness, Sutton and Inglis. Voting in opposition was councilor Termer.