SHELBY — Shelby Village attended to several agenda items at the Dec. 28 council meeting, including 2021 meeting schedules, position reappointments and the village’s T-mobile lease.
At the meeting, the council approved that its bi-monthly meetings for 2021 will be on the second and fourth Mondays of each month beginning Jan. 11, 2021. The only exception will be for the last meeting of December which will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Because Christmas will fall on a Saturday in 2021, Monday, Dec. 27 will be considered a village holiday for employees.
The council also approved the planning commission’s meeting schedule for 2021. The commission will meet on the third Tuesday of every month with the exception of November when it will meet on the second Tuesday, Nov. 9.
In committee and board reappointments, council approved the re-appointment of Tara Kelly and Samantha Near to the Village of Shelby Planning Commission for the two-year term of Jan. 1, 2021 — Dec. 31, 2023.
“Both Tara and Samantha are great assets to the planning commission,” said Chair John Sutton. “They attend all meetings and give great input.”
Because member Mark Baker respectfully declined to serve another term, the planning commission has two open seats. A year ago it was decided to reduce the number of members on the board from nine to seven members.
“You can operate with just five members, but you have to have at least five,” said council member Bill Glover. A brief discussion followed that many in the community have been asked, but have not wanted to serve for one reason or another. Previously the concern was expressed that going to five may make it more difficult to have a quorum at meetings. Anyone interested in getting involved is invited and welcome to contact the village administrator or board president. The council also gave its approval for the re-appointment of Ann Campagna to the Shelby Area District Library Board for the three-year term of Jan. 1, 2021 — Dec. 31, 2024.
Also receiving council approval was a second amendment to the current tower space lease agreement, dated June 3, 2013, between the village and T-Mobile Central, LLC.
“The amendment requires the lessees to submit plans and obtain approval from the village prior to working on or making any changes to any underground equipment within the utility easement areas,” Village Administrator Brady Selner said.
T-Mobile leases space atop the village’s water tank. The village will continue to receive $2,040 per month from T-Mobile for the lease of this space.