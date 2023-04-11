SHELBY — In a vote of 6 to 1 Monday, the Shelby Village Council approved a wholesale water agreement between the village and Shelby Township.
Over 25 people filled the village hall for the council’s regularly scheduled meeting Monday. The Wholesale Water Agreement was the only action item on the agenda.
A special meeting last Monday, April 3 at the Shelby High School Library allowed the community the opportunity to comment and ask questions about the agreement. The sale of village water to Shelby Township has been under consideration for nearly three years when the State of Michigan mandated the Oceana Acres housing development on Baseline Road connect to a municipal water supply and was providing the funding to do so. The state’s reasoning being the current wells have the potential to be unsafe due to their proximity to nearby agriculture production and processing. Village President Paul Inglis gave everyone that wished to, the opportunity to speak. For nearly an hour, comments from those in attendance came from “both sides of the aisle.”
Resident Mayme Wyns thanked the council for taking her many calls and questions prior to Monday and apologized for her tone in some of those calls, however, she was still angry about water being sold to Shelby Township. She suggested that instead of selling village water to the township, why not move irrigation operations further away and give housing development residents water filtration units as a possible solution.
Founder and former president of Peterson Farms, now president of Shelby Acres Development LLC, Earl Peterson, spoke regarding the current wells, “All of the wells are deep, all have been checked and all are perfect, but the state has decided they want to assist the village in getting municipal water to the development.”
Shelby State Bank president Mishelle Comstock said she is passionate about Shelby to a fault and commended the council for all of its due diligence thus far saying, “Peterson Farms didn’t create this situation, the State of Michigan did. While the upcharge to the township wouldn’t be a ton of money, it would benefit the village.”
Resident and village business owner Pete Kurzer said he was sharing what he felt many in the community are feeling, that there is a conflict of interest having Richard Raffaelli of Peterson Farms who is also the Shelby Township supervisor, negotiating with the village. “It’s a blatant disregard of the public’s trust and discredits this board and the township.”
Kittie Tuinstra, of Dogwood Community Development, had several questions related to the water agreement as well as the new Shelby Acres development under construction north of the village. She echoed Kurzer’s comments saying it was evident last Monday that Raffaelli was speaking on behalf of three entities (Oceana Acres, Shelby Township and Shelby Acres Development LLC). “If this project ends up leaving a sour taste in anyone’s mouth, it could have a negative effect on any future work our organization is trying to do. If the village is willing to compromise on certain legal requirements, what message does that send to other developers? I’m pro-housing, but I’m also in favor of municipalities requiring developers to meet the necessary requirements,” Tuinstra said.
Sean Carey, Shelby Township Planning Commission member, said he understood some of the community’s concerns, but reminded those in attendance the township did elect Raffaelli to be its supervisor. He relayed, “In a small community like ours, it’s hard not to have a conflict of interest whether it be family, rotary or the township. Let’s not let too much of our connections get in the way of this decision. This is an engineering project with a lot of emotions tied to it. Trust the knowledgeable people giving you advice. You’re still in charge of the water. You’re selling it at a profit. As a business owner, that’s a good thing. I would like to see you make a decision tonight based on the good information you have been given. Change is tough, but we need it to keep moving forward.”
A Peterson Farms employee spoke saying he came to the area exclusively to work at the company and since moving here has family and friends who have done the same. “It is agitating to hear Peterson Farms referred to as ‘the big, bad wolf’. We have the freedom to help others. I think the decision is very straight-forward.”
Following public comment, the council weighed in. Inglis clarified the question of why the water couldn’t come from the City of Hart and be billed to Hart Township since the housing actually sits in Hart Township. He clarified that in that scenario the water line would need to be one mile longer and would add an additional $2-3 million more to the project, which was rejected by the funding authorities.
Council member Damien Omness said, “We’ve discussed this from every angle. Are there concerns in the agreement that it would have a negative effect on the village? Are we setting a precedent?”
Village Administrator Brady Selner reminded all in attendance that this is an agreement between the village and the township only and that the township must approve it as well. The agreement does allow selling water to other entities, but added the council has already determined the cap amount of what they would be willing to sell and ultimately any future sales would require council action. Selner spoke confidently saying the village has done its due diligence, and the agreement is sound.
Council member Mike Termer expressed his appreciation to Selner and to the entire council saying the agreement has gone through many edits and is a good, solid agreement. To those gathered he said, “These guys work hard for you and this community. I would stand behind them any day of the week.”
After council discussion, Inglis posed the question, “What is your pleasure?” Following a brief silence and before moving to adopt the formal resolution, Omness said, “We’ve done our due diligence, there are people who need water, and the state is requiring it.” Council member Curt Trott offered support for the motion. At the vote, councilors Termer, Steve Crothers, Omness, John Sutton, Trott and Inglis voted in the affirmative. Councilor Dan Zaverl voted in opposition. Following the vote, Inglis acknowledged that the whole matter had been a long process and expressed his appreciation to everyone for their input through the duration.