SHELBY — As 2022 drew to a close last week, the Shelby Village Council met one last time Tuesday, Dec. 27 to tie up a few loose ends just in time for the new year.
With the Getty Park improvement project out for bids this winter, the long-awaited renovations are expected to commence this spring. Thanks to an extended grant opportunity from Sinclair Recreation (an exclusive representative of GameTime and the manufacturer of the park’s new playground equipment) the village was able to meet the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) requirements and take advantage of a $68,000-plus grant which will offset the total play equipment purchase totaling just over $260,000. While a good portion of the equipment cost will be covered by future grants and in kind funds, Village Administrator Brady Selner wanted to make the council aware the purchase, which was required by the end of the year to take advantage of grant monies, would show up as a $192,631.69 expenditure on next month’s finance report. When the park renovations are completed, the playground will encompass 3,600 square feet, be ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant and include numerous play structures for all ages and abilities. It will be the first of its kind in the county and an addition to the community’s already existing playground options.
Selner, along with other village staff, continue to “juggle many balls” so to speak with regards to five major infrastructure projects set to begin in 2023 along with regular day-to-day village projects and operations. Selner’s monthly report provided the following updates. The village’s lead water line replacements are slated for the spring, however, due to a limited supply, Apex Excavating will only be able to complete 10 lines using what materials they already have in stock. Unless supply chain issues improve, lead time for the remaining materials may be up to a year, delaying the project for an unknown amount of time. Jackson-Merkey will begin sewer lift station work in February. The pumps needed are taking longer than anticipated to arrive therefore it is estimated work won’t begin at Harvey Street until May 2023. And the water & sanitation committee was to hear the results of a sewer rate study, recently completed for the village by Baker Tilly Dec. 28. Selner also reported that the memo of understanding between the village and the Oceana County Road Commission has been finalized and will include additional roads. Selner assured council that regardless of the MOU, in some cases the village will still plow various roads and streets if the county isn’t able to get to them in a timely manner, or they need to be plowed more than once in a 24-hour period.
Minor action items included the approval of third quarter budget amendments; the easement amendment for the La Conasupo property at 207 N. Michigan Ave. and the 2023 council meeting and planning commission meeting schedules. The approved easement will now encompass the entire concrete pad in the alley and is to be used for loading and unloading only. The village council meetings will be on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. The only exception to that schedule will be the last meeting in December, which will be Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 6 p.m. The planning commission will have its meetings on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be at the village offices.
New Era Police Chief Roy Strait was present to express his gratitude to the village police department for its assistance with the annual “Roy’s Kids Christmas.” Strait along with former village police chief Bob Farber, the Hart City, Shelby and New Era Village police departments and the Ferry Fire Department gifted over 40 families and over 200 kids this year.
The village police department is still searching for another full-time police officer. Police Chief Steve Waltz reported his team has been doing its best to provide coverage using overtime hours or part-time staff. He also reminded village residents not to park on village streets between 2-6 a.m. so that plow trucks can remove snow. Vehicles in violation will be ticketed.