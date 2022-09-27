SHELBY — The Village of Shelby will see facade improvements to the village offices this coming spring. Monday, the village council approved a bid for the upgrades from M & K Painting and Wallpaper of New Era in the amount of $2,965.83. The quote will include painting the brick, steel roof and iron railing. The village would also add new signage once the work is complete. While the work will not be completed until the spring of 2023, by signing the quote now, the village can lock in the pricing. While Councilor Steve Crothers said he hated to see the brick painted, feeling it lends an historic look to downtown, he did join the rest of the council in voting for the updates. All were in agreement the updates are long overdue.
The ordinance committee recommended the village adopt the International Property Maintenance Code (IPMC) by reference without amendments as a first step to the larger General Law Ordinance Project the village is working on. The IPMC is a stand alone document that establishes the maintenance of existing buildings. Eventually the IPMC will be available on the village website as a searchable and more understandable document. As the village completes its ordinance updates, the village may be able to remove outdated chapters or make amendments due to what is already included in the newly adopted IPMC.
The ongoing issue with the easement for 207 N. Michigan Ave. was up for discussion again Monday. A 2010 easement was to permit the construction of an access ramp for ingress and egress located on village property, for use by the La Conasupo Mexican Restaurant and Grocery. The easement was first amended in July 2021 to expand the size of the easement and allow improvements to the property, including replacement of the roof overhang/ramp and addition of a concrete pad. The second amendment was approved in November 2021 permitting the placement of a dumpster enclosure and shed within the easement. Upon inspection in April of 2022, the improvements were inconsistent with the approved easement, therefore requiring the village to amend the easement once again. Monday, Village Administrator Brady Selner asked the council if it wished to expand the grant of easement to encompass the entire concrete pad and if it had any concerns with the area being used as a loading and unloading dock. Selner relayed that by allowing the easement area for loading and unloading it would move the activities off Michigan Avenue. He said loading and unloading usually is anywhere from an hour to an hour and half at a time. Elizabeth Suarez, owner of La Conasupo, said that the store receives several deliveries a week. She also said they make two trips to Chicago a week with unloading taking place later in the evening up to two hours at a time. Given that Shelby-Benona Fire Chief Jack White had previously told council he was not concerned with the space needed for emergency vehicles and no other construction would be done in the area, the council gave the go ahead to have the easement amendment completed and brought back for formal adoption.
Selner reported he will be updating his administrator’s report to include a “By the Numbers” report each month which would include project updates and financials for five current village projects (EGLE’s watermain and lead service line replacement, MEDC’s two lift stations/one well replacement, Getty Park Renovation, MDOT Category B Grant road work and Sixth Street sidewalk reconstruction). Selner’s updated administrator’s report will also include general updates on other village projects (i.e. zoning and ordinance updates, IGAs, and RRC certification) as well as projects that are on the village radar (i.e. village website update, facade grant program and downtown streetscape community engagement).
County Commissioner Phil Morse informed council that the county board would be having a budget workshop Oct. 4. Morse also said the county paid extra to have a more in-depth housing study done in conjunction with the general survey to be conducted by Bowen National Research and paid for with Oceana County’s ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) dollars. In response, Village President Paul Inglis reminded council it had discussed the possibility of doing the same for the village back in May. The cost for a more in-depth housing survey for the village would be $2,000. He suggested it may be time the council considered the opportunity again at an upcoming meeting.
The water and sanitation committee will very soon have three agreements to consider along with the results of a sewer rate study currently being conducted. Inglis told the council that he has had a lot of questions from the community regarding the village’s pending water service agreements (possible Peterson Farms water main extension and possible inter-governmental agreement with Shelby Township for a housing development being built north of the village). He recommends the village host a special forum to lay out specifics as soon as they become available.
Selner reported the landscaping for the new pocket park is finally complete and just in time for the fourth annual Fall Harvest Festival scheduled to take place downtown Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon to 7 p.m.