SHELBY — In a brief meeting Monday, the Shelby Council approved three action items and heard village updates from the village administrator and standing committees.
The village approved a request of $5,800 from Police Chief Dean Roesler to purchase another encryption-capable radio. Currently the village has one mobile radio and two existing portable radios with the ability to accept encryption. The radio would come from Ingham County, which recently offered its surplus of radios to other law enforcement agencies. The market cost for this particular radio is $7,200.
The Oceana-Mason County Central Dispatch (OMCCD) is in the process of implementing encryption of its law enforcement radio frequencies, said a memo to council from Roesler. Without encryption, radio security becomes extremely vulnerable. Radio activity is able to be monitored by civilians with some choosing to broadcast sensitive information on social media platforms. This activity can compromise investigations and be devastating for family members who hear of a tragedy in this way.
The OMCCD Law Enforcement Leadership group is in the process of identifying the total number of radios needing replacement in both counties and plans to purchase new radios in bulk. When that occurs, village police department radios would be repurposed to the fire department.
With the first quarter of FY 2023/24 behind it, and in an effort to keep finances in check, the village reviewed and gave approval to several necessary budget amendments. Some of the major budget adjustments included miscellaneous revenues for the general fund from a community foundation grant to purchase downtown planters as well as revenue generated from scrap sold as a result of the Getty Park renovation. Additional interest revenue was added to the equipment fund.
Unexpected expenses in the general fund included the addition of custodial wages for village hall and grounds, which was inadvertently missed at budget time and a $9,700 increase in unemployment insurance likely due to an unemployment claim made in FY 2021/22. Equipment rental for various funds, a $20,000 MEDC WRI (Michigan Economic Development Corporation Water Related Infrastructure) contract, a change order and interest revenue on the equipment fund were also noted.
Finally, the village health insurance policy, whose term will renew Aug. 1, 2023, was approved as well. No changes have been made to the existing policy, however, as expected, rates have increased. With a combined increase of 19.3 percent over both plans offered to employees, the village will see a $7,874.76 increase to premiums this fiscal year. The village budget for insurance ($100,000) is well above the new rates ($88,883.04). Currently, 17 full-time employees are covered by some sort of village insurance.