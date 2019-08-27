SHELBY — The Village of Shelby is still waiting to hear from Shelby Public Schools on “Draft 11” of a necessary agreement for their shared use of village-owned Getty Field.
The village applied for a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Grant for the renovation of Getty Park back in December. It was discovered that the village could not continue to be in a past lease with the school, which had been in effect for over 40 years. To remain compliant with the terms of the grant, the village and the school have been working on an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) for the school’s use of Getty Field since January. The main concerns for the school have been cost sharing of maintenance as well as the termination of the term prior to the end of the term.
“The village has offered to share in the maintenance and upkeep at the field, which would include such things as turf care, electrical, fencing, ADA compliance and the updating of the storage building located in the southwest corner of the field. The IGA would not allow the village to exit the agreement — ever, however the school would be able to exit the agreement at any time provided they give the village 90 days notice. The length of term would be for five years only. If the agreement isn’t reviewed or changed at the end of five years, it automatically renews. The DNR has regulations on the length of terms, so the agreement would only be five years. That way as board members change, the agreement doesn’t get looked over or ignored for decades, as has happened in the past,” said Village Administrator Rob Widigan.
“What seems to be the hold up? Is this going to affect our grant?” asked resident Mary Lulich.
“Superintendent (Tim) Reeves recently emailed to let me know that with the start of school, the next few weeks are very busy,” continued Widigan.
“But you’ve been going back and forth now for months,” commented an audience member.
“Not having the agreement won’t necessarily hurt us, but it won’t help either. We wouldn’t be docked points on our application, we would just get a “zero” on that part versus 30 points, let’s say. DNR grants have a long time frame. The final scoring will be done in December, with the grant being awarded hopefully in January. Until then, I’m reaching out to Superintendent Reeves a couple times a week,” added Widigan.
“I think the public needs to know the school seems to be dragging their feet about this,” said council member Steve Crothers.
In recent months, Shelby Village staff and the Shelby Planning Commission have been formulating a community profile survey where residents, as well as non-residents, will be able to give input regarding the village. The survey will be made available very soon on the village’s website and facebook pages, as well as in paper form. Residents will be notified of how to access the survey, through the Village Voice, a short newsletter that accompanies their water bills each month. The survey will assist the village as it works on the master plan that is scheduled to be completed this fall.
Since the last council meeting, Widigan and Police Chief Bob Farber have met multiple times to ramp up enforcement of the village’s blight ordinance adopted March 31, 2019. Since that time, the village has been in the process of notifying and working with various residents and property owners, in an effort to clean up blight in the village.
“We are no longer in ‘education mode.’ Since the ordinance has been on the books, the village has been communicating with residents at large via the village website, the Village Voice, through local news outlets and on Facebook. We’ve personally contacted several property owners and held a village sponsored spring clean up as well. We are now in ‘enforcement mode’,” said Widigan. “Violation letters were sent out Aug. 22 and Aug. 23. Compliance is required within 12 days from the date of the mailing. Per the new ordinance, failure to comply will result in the issuance of a municipal civil infraction. Those who are actively cleaning up blight were not issued notices.”
Properties receiving notice included 199 Cherry St; 96 E Fifth St; 72 Ellis St; 387 Elm St; 155 Ferry St; 552 Fowler St; 56 Grant St; 68 Grant St; 536 Harvey St; 383 Pine St; 172 S State St; 171 Sessions Rd and 100 W Fourth St.
Widigan has recently completed MEDC training in the Redevelopment Ready Communities Program (RRC). On Monday, the council formally adopted a resolution of intent to participate in the program. Passage affirms the village’s support in the program’s initiatives and verifies they will work toward completing the evaluation process and improvement procedures needed for RRC certification.
“In partnership with MEDC staff, the village will go through a detailed review of our processes, including planning, zoning, documents, policies/procedures and how they measure up to the RRC best practices. In return, the village will be eligible for technical and financial assistance, as well as grant and loan assistance, to help facilitate development and redevelopment projects. The communities who benefit most from being involved in RRC program are communities who either already have an area of concentrated development such as a traditional downtown, a commercial corridor or are planning for such development,” said Widigan.