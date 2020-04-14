Governor Whitmer’s Executive Orders to “Stay Home, Stay Safe, Save Lives”, issued over the past month, have required the Village of Shelby to alter the way they conduct business in the interim. The Village Council and several members of the community joined in at a Zoom online meeting Monday evening. Village Administrator Rob Widigan reported, “The village offices are staffed five days a week; however; they are closed to the public. All residents are encouraged to make payments online at the village website or call the village office if they have other questions. Because staffing levels have been reduced to comply with Executive Order No. 2020-42, only one person is in the office at a time and only one person is allowed per village vehicle,” said Widigan.
DPW Superintendent Greg MacIntosh reported, “All picnic tables have been put back into storage for the time being to reduce the temptation to gather in groups. We are continuing to do spring clean up around the village as we adjust to the new normal. Residents are reminded that bagged leaves and bundles of brush tied in 5-foot length bundles will be picked up on Monday mornings. Bags can be ordered by calling the village office.”
Police Chief Bob Farber reported that he recently hired Amanda Payne as full-time officer for the village. “Now that school is no longer in session and people are not out and about, we’ve seen some changes in the types of calls we receive. We are seeing a rise in domestic complaints, social distancing concerns and some mental health issues as this shelter in place order continues. We have the protective gear we need and have received training on how to respond to calls during this time,” Farber said. Widigan informed the council that Chief Farber has agreed to hold off on posting for his replacement at this time. They both agreed this is not the appropriate time to be pursuing a replacement.
Following department reports, Village President Paul Inglis shared this statement, “As we all know by now, we are all living, working and trying to remain safe and healthy during these difficult times. I wish to thank our citizens and the business community for their full cooperation and vigilance. Most of all, I want to express my appreciation for all of those unselfish and dedicated individuals who put themselves out there everyday in harm’s way in order to protect the rest of us-----the healthcare professionals; EMS, fire and law enforcement personnel; and, those persons who come to work every day to perform the essential and extraordinary tasks that we have long taken for granted.” Various community members spoke during Public Participation. Richard Rafaelli, Shelby Township resident and Peterson Farms Chief Operating Officer began by saying, “I’d like to challenge the village to start a campaign now to get local residents supporting local businesses once this lockdown is over. I’d like to see Shelby take the lead in this.” Shelley Comstock of Shelby State Bank said, “While the bank is still operating, we are seeing the impact this lockdown is having on our community. It’s so important that we are all here for our local businesses when this opens back up. Even though our lobbies are closed we can conduct just about everything through the drive-up. We, along with banks across the state, are here to help.” Tammy Carey of the Community Foundation for Oceana County said, “We have just established an “Urgent Needs Fund” application that will be available on our website tomorrow (Tuesday). We want to help our county’s non-profit organizations, schools and governments who are on the front lines serving those most impacted by the COVID-19 virus.” Council member Andy Near said, “Businesses are at a loss. Approximately 80-85% of people I do business with are shut down. I can’t imagine owning a restaurant right now. I’m currently teaching and helping guys I know how to market themselves by using social media. I’ve heard from people in the past that they don’t need to be on social media or don’t have time for it. But now those same people are realizing not having a social media presence is hurting them. I’m offering to make myself available to help others. We can meet via Zoom like we are tonight.”