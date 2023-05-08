With the exception of the Shelby Public Schools millage renewal request, Oceana voters in other area school districts said “no” to the respective proposals in the May 2 election.
Shelby school voters approved the millage renewal request 471-453. The request was approved in Benona and Shelby Precinct 1, but defeated in Claybanks, Ferry, Grant, Otto and Shelby Precinct 2.
Although it was defeated in Oceana County 22-17, the Muskegon Area School District’s regional enhancement proposal was approved district wide by a 12,711 to 9,193 vote.
The Fremont Public Schools operating millage also was approved district wide 1,117-730, it failed in Oceana County 22-17.
The Mason County Central Schools request for the $31.5 million bond was struck down in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties. Oceana voters rejected it 12-2.
The results were listed as unofficial.