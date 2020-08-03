The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of two individuals in the Lake Tahoe area of Grant Township Sunday night.
According to the sheriff’s office press release, deputies were dispatched 11:30 p.m. to Mercy Health Partners Lakeshore Campus in Shelby to investigate two men being treated for gunshot wounds. When they arrived, the found a 26-year-old Hart man who had a gunshot wound to the back of his upper shoulder area. A second victim, a 22-year-old Hart man, was also being treated for a minor gunshot wound to his left arm.
Deputies then responded to a residence in the 5000 block of Oneida Trail in the Lake Tahoe subdivision where they located the shooting suspect. The suspect provided deputies with a statement, claiming self defense.
The incident was still under investigation Monday morning and the county prosecutor was made aware of the situation.