The body of a woman reported missing in the Pines Point area southwest of Hesperia was recovered late Tuesday morning. Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast said the body of Lisa Ann Casler, 54, was recovered with the assistance of a Michigan State Police K-9 unit. Foul play is not suspected, but an autopsy will be performed. The sheriff’s office was asked by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office to attempt to locate the woman in the Pines Point area around 4 p.m. Monday. It is believed she was in the Pines Point area hiking and “birding.”
