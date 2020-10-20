The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on a missing woman believed last seen in the Pines Point area of Oceana County southwest of Hesperia.
The sheriff’s office was asked by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office to attempt to locate a vehicle/person in the Pines Point area around 4 p.m. Monday. The missing woman is identified as Lisa Ann Casler, 54. She is described as being 5-foot-3 inches tall, weighing 200 lbs., with black/gray hair and brown eyes. It is believed she was in the Pines Point area hiking and “birding.” She might have been wearing a brown North Face jacket, blue jeans and hiking boots.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mason-Oceana Central Disptach at 231-869-5858.