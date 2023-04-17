Three agreements to provide law enforcement services to the villages of Hesperia and Walkerville along with Grant Township were approved by the Oceana County Board of Commissioners April 11.
The sheriff’s office will provide a deputy sheriff to Grant Township for four hours per week. The sheriff’s office will strive to schedule the hours to be worked on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays. The sheriff’s office will be paid $65 per hour.
Hesperia will have sheriff patrols for at least 48 hours per week. The sheriff’s office will strive to schedule work hours in coordination with the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office and may be modified as needed by the assigned deputy after consultation with the sheriff command structure and the village. Both sheriff’s offices will work together to ensure that there are no duplications of services. The village also will pay $65 per hour.
In Walkervile, the sheriff’s office will provide special law enforcement services up to four hours per month. The schedule can be modified as needed by the assigned deputy after consultation with the sheriff and the village. The sheriff’s office will strive to schedule the work hours when activity and traffic enforcement can have the maximum impact. Walkerville also will pay $65 per hour.