When conditions are favorable, certain relics of a bygone era emerge from the sand.
Several locals walking on the beach spotted the fragment of a shipwreck near Ludington State Park on last Friday. They promptly called the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association, according to Valerie van Heest, a board director of the MSRA.
The MSRA is a non-profit organization that researches, explores, documents and interprets shipwrecks in Michigan.
Van Heest contacted the Mason County Historical Society, which operates the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum. The museum manager, Eric Harmsen, went out the next morning to record the discovery.
He found a hull fragment with 15 double frames, also called ribs, and planking on both sides.
“We were figuring out what size the vessel was and what kind of boat it would be by measuring the features, like the frames and the planking. One thing we both noticed when looking at the photos, and after the measurements, was the planking was quite large,” Harmsen said.
Based on the measurements and the construction, they determined the fragment likely came from a schooner from the late 1800s.
“It was a very common type of sailing vessel on the Great Lakes,” Harmsen said.
The MSRA keeps a database of missing shipwrecks which it uses for deep water dives and for shore wreck sightings.
“We typically respond to interesting shore wrecks,” van Heest said. “Back in the day, their ‘accident’ was that they hit land and grounded. Oftentimes those ships were left to break up. After big storms, high water, sometimes low water, these ships become revealed.”
It is unclear if this fragment washed ashore or was revealed, Harmsen said.
“The high water level, combined with the winds and waves we have had this spring, is responsible for that,” he said. “What we normally see with shipwreck remains on the shore is they are revealed due to shore erosion and only visible for a short amount of time. It usually gets washed back into the lake or gets reburied with sand. When things like this appear, we try to record what we can and get photographs and leave it where it is.”
The remains of another shipwreck were found earlier this month in Lake Michigan near Manistique.
A large wooden windlass, a device used to hoist anchors, washed up on the Ludington State Park beach several years ago.
The parks had the windlass removed from the shore because it was a hazard, van Heest said.
Harmsen is in contact with the parks service to find out if the windlass, currently in storage, came from the same boat. It could help with the identification, he said.
“All of these are clues. This is a puzzle. We have a piece here and a piece there, trying to see if they are from the same boat or different boats,” van Heest said.
More than 12 vessels met their fate between Ludington and Big Sable Point, she said.
“The area between the two Sables is treacherous water because of the outcroppings of land, they generate unusually high waves and strange wave patterns. Before navigational aids there were quite a few accidents there,” she said.
“It was fairly infamous for rough waters, especially during storms. That’s why the lighthouses were installed early on,” Harmsen said. “Over 20 vessels ran aground near Big Sable.”
The identification of the boat was narrowed down to six possible vessels based on the boat type and geographical location — the J.B. Skinner built in 1841, the George F. Foster built in 1852, the J.O. Moss built in 1863, the Eclipse built in 1852 and the Orphan Boy built in 1862.
“We are trying to put a name to this. It’s going to take a little bit more effort,” van Heest said.
Harmsen said they will continue researching and hope to have an answer by the end of the week.
The Ludington shipwreck fragment is located south along the beach across from the Ludington State Park sign.
“People are welcome to look at it. Check out the piece of Michigan’s history that’s washed ashore for a little while,” he said. “The biggest thing is respecting it, not taking anything off it or damaging it in any way.”