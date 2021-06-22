Veltman Hardware
4736 1st St. in New Era
231-861-2442
Search “Veltman Hardware” on Facebook
A Q&A with owner Steve Veltman
Date opened: We bought it in 2004, at the first of the year. (Before that), the Postemas had owned it as long as I can remember, maybe since the early 1900s.
Number of Staff (full and part-time): Right now, there are three of us that are full-time. We have two that are part-time. Normally we would have four, but one is off with a back problem right now.
Hours: Open daily 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., except Sunday when we’re open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Unless it snows, then I’m snowmobiling (laughs).
What they offer: We do repairs on lawnmowers, chainsaws, quads, bikes, side-by-sides, all that stuff. We change tires on motorcycles. We’re not just a hardware store. We do a lot of other stuff too.
Why did you open this type of business? I liked my job and I disliked my boss. I worked at Howmet before.
Most memorable day at your business? The first day we opened. I didn’t know what we were getting into!
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? It’s pretty good. Everybody is friendly and we do pretty good. They really stick up for you, so that helps.
How has becoming a business owner allowed you to be more involved in our community? I’m here six or seven days a week. I help with the snowmobile trails and that kind of stuff. We do all of it from Muskegon to Hart.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? The things you can do. There are a lot of things you can do. You get side-by-sides out there and you can snowmobile. You can go to the lakeshore. You can play golf. There are lots of things you can do.
Why is it important to shop small and local? You get service. That’s the biggest thing. Someone is going to wait on you and help you with whatever you need.