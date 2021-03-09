Wilson’s General Store
2430 N. 56th Ave. in Mears
Telephone: 231-873-2497
E-mail: wilsons-store@hotmail.com
A Q&A with the owners and staff
Date opened: 1963
Staff: Nine friendly employees to help you with your needs and questions.
Hours: Winter hours are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., and summer hours are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
What they offer: Friendly service, hot and cold food, fuel.
Why did you open this business: There was a need in Mears when everything was closed.
Most memorable day at your business: The day we opened our new store on Polk Road in 2003.
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity: We have the opportunity to meet new people moving to this area.
How has the community responded to your business: The community has responded very well.
How has becoming a business owner allowed you to be more involved in our community: Helping with funds for local camps and school sports.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County: The people and our beautiful location by Lake Michigan.
Why is it important to shop small and local: Yes, to keep our community alive and moving.