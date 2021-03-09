Wilson’s General Store

2430 N. 56th Ave. in Mears

Telephone: 231-873-2497

E-mail: wilsons-store@hotmail.com

A Q&A with the owners and staff

Date opened: 1963

Staff: Nine friendly employees to help you with your needs and questions.

Hours: Winter hours are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., and summer hours are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

What they offer: Friendly service, hot and cold food, fuel.

Why did you open this business: There was a need in Mears when everything was closed.

Most memorable day at your business: The day we opened our new store on Polk Road in 2003.

What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity: We have the opportunity to meet new people moving to this area.

How has the community responded to your business: The community has responded very well.

How has becoming a business owner allowed you to be more involved in our community: Helping with funds for local camps and school sports.

What is your favorite thing about Oceana County: The people and our beautiful location by Lake Michigan.

Why is it important to shop small and local: Yes, to keep our community alive and moving.