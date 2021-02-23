Stony Lake Cutlery

6110 S 56th Ave, New Era

231-861-6602

A Q&A with owner Ray Birkett

Date opened: Approximately 1982

Staff: Ray and Julie Birkett

What they offer: Knife grinding

Why did you open this type of business: I grew up in the metal finishing business. I used to travel to various parts of the state providing services, but now I’m semi-retired.

Most memorable day at your business: Every day is a good day if I’m in the shop.

What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity: I’ve had repeats (customers) for the last 38 years. If someone comes in, they keep coming. I now serve third generation customers.

How has our community responded to your business: I fit in pretty good. I was born to be self-employed.

What is your favorite thing about Oceana County: Since I was 9, this is the place I wanted to be. We had a summer home kitty-corner from the shop.

Future plans: If I’m still standing, I’ll probably be in here.

