For the second time, the Thunder of the Dunes fireworks display at Silver Lake has been canceled.
The Silver Lake Sand Dunes - Hart Visitors Bureau Chamber of Commerce made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.
“Please note that with the closing of state park day-use areas at 10 p.m. on July 4, there would not be an area that would provide a safe location for discharging the fireworks and enable visitors to view the fireworks in a safe environment following current large gathering restrictions,” chamber Director Scott Beal wrote in the announcement.
The fireworks were initially canceled earlier this year due to coronavirus concerns. In May, the Heroes on the Dunes-Heros Operation step forward to sponsor this year’s show as a community service.