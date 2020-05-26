The Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce announced May 22 that the annual “Thunder on the Dunes” is back on this summer.
Chamber Director Scott Beal said Heroes on the Dunes-The Heroes Operation has sponsored the fireworks show this year as a community service. The Heros on the Dunes annual Silver Lake event is scheduled for July 17 and 18.
Fireworks will be shot from the normal place on the dunes. The permit from the Department of Natural Resources has been secured.
“ I wanted to let everyone know in case you get any questions,” Beal said. “Thanks to Janet Dodge for all her work on making this happen and, of course, thanks to The Heroes Operation.