The Silver Lake Improvement Board (SLIB) will host hearings regarding lake treatment Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Golden Township Hall.
People with Silver Lake property within the SLIB’s assessment district should have received a mailed legal notice of this gathering.
The first is a Hearing of Practicality to review the proposed five-year Silver Lake Management Plan. This plan was prepared by Restorative Lake Services in coordination with the SLIB and outlines specific actions across the next five years. The plan includes:
Ongoing season-long water quality testing,
Installation and maintenance of Biochar filters in eight locations to limit nutrient loading,
Annual Carp Culls to reduce numbers of these destructive fish,
Annual Community workshops (the topic is Septic Tank Maintenance in 2023) and
Herbicide treatments as warranted.
The second is a Hearing of Assessment to receive public comment on the proposed $153 per unit of assessment for 2023-2027. Each lakefront property constitutes one unit for assessment purposes, while non-lakefront properties within the assessment district count as one-half unit (please note commercial properties are assessed double). Assessments are collected by Golden Township via your property tax bill.
The Board of Friends of Silver Lake encourages assessed property owners to voice their opinions as well through attendance at the meeting or sending a note of support to the SLIB Secretary Tim Beggs (tbeggs@oceana.mi.us).