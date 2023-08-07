Effective Aug. 21, 2023 Deputy Tim Simon will be assigned to the Shelby Public Schools as its school resource officer.
“Simon is a 25-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and 1993 graduate of Shelby High School,” Sheriff Craig Mast said. “Simon is committed to the community he has lived in his entire life, and we believe he is going to do amazing things in the schools.” Shelby Public Schools and the Shelby Police Department were originally awarded a Michigan State Police – Cops in Schools grant in January of 2023. The grant is for $165,232 over three years.
With the shortage of police officers state wide Shelby Chief Dean Roesler approached the sheriff’s office in June to see if it might be able to assist by staffing this position. They, like many other agencies are short staffed and unable to fill vacancies. The board of commissioners was unanimously supportive of this partnership with the village.
Simon is a well-known deputy in the community where he currently lives with his wife and two sons. Simon has been in charge of the marine division for 19 years and does a fantastic job, but he will no longer be serving in that capacity. Simon is also one of the sheriff’s office car seat technicians and hunter education instructors. He has been an assistant varsity baseball coach, and sheriff’s office staff said it’s not a stretch to say he bleeds purple.
According to Mast, there are not enough good things to say about Simon and Mast said he knows Simon will be a great member to the team in Shelby.
The goal with this program is to make another one of the county schools a safer place for students. There are SRO programs in Pentwater and Hart already, and Mast said he’s is excited that Shelby will also have a law enforcement presence. Establishing positive relationships with students and staff will be the number one priority. Mast said they are thankful Superintendent Mark Olmstead and the SPS staff who have helped this partnership.