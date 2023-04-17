The Shelby-Benona Fire Department, along with units from Hart Area and Grant Township Fire Departments, were dispatched April 12 to a reported structure fire at 112 Elliot St. in the Village of Shelby. According to Shelby-Benona Fire Chief Jack White, initial reports of smoke showing were confirmed on the arrival of fire units. All occupants of the house had safely evacuated prior to the arrival of fire units.
The fire was located in the bathroom area of the house and was contained to that area. The house did suffer smoke, heat and some water damage. The cause of the fire was a malfunctioning space heater in the bathroom.
The occupants were alerted to the fire by a working smoke detector. The residents were assisted by the Red Cross and the Crystal Valley Care fund. The property is owned by Torreanno Lewis and was occupied by his mother and sisters. Twenty-six firefighters and 12 pieces of apparatus responded to the call with units on scene for about 90 minutes. The property was insured.