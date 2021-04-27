Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and Hart High School will jointly be offering a vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hart High School, located at 300 Johnson Street in Hart. All those 16 and older are welcome and encouraged to register.
“Spectrum Health encourages all who are eligible to schedule their appointment so we can begin to put this highly contagious outbreak behind us and more quickly get back to as normal as possible,” said Drew Dostal, Ludington Hospital president and leader for Spectrum Health’s Northwest Region. “We are grateful to our friends at Hart High School for partnering with Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital to put on this clinic for Oceana County residents. Our hope is that all 400 appointments get filled.”
Spectrum Health will administer 400 vaccine doses at the clinic.
To schedule an appointment, go to the vaccine registration website (https://www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine) and click on “Schedule Your Vaccination.” Answer the questions, and you will then be taken to a page showing the Spectrum Health vaccination clinic locations where you can select an appointment at the location of your choice. Make sure to specify the Hart High School location.
Those without access to a computer or smartphone may call 833-755-0696 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. for help getting an appointment.
There is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine. Those with insurance will be asked to show their insurance card so that they can recoup some cost for the administration of the vaccine. If anyone does not have insurance, they will still be able to get a vaccine.