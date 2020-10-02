A staff member at Spitler Elementary School in Hart tested positive for the COVID-19 virus Oct. 1.
The staff member was last in the school Sept. 23. In an Oct. 1 letter to parents, Hart Superintendent Mark Platt wrote that steps have been taken relative to the incident; to let parents know what kind of information they might receive; and provide information as to what steps parents should take in the event they experience symptoms or are exposed to someone who tests positive or is being tested.
“When the district is notified that an individual test positive for COVID-19, the district and the Oceana County Health Department work together to identify any other students or staff with whom the affected individual has been in close contact, which is defined as within 6 feet or the affected student or employee for longer than 15 minutes,” Platt wrote. “Those individuals are notified separately and protective measures, as directed by the county health department and the individual’s health care provider, are implemented.”
The letter further indicates that it is the district’s goal to employ best practices to minimize risks to employees and students, and the district’s actions and protective measures are guided by advice of federal, state and local public health agencies. Platt also wrote that the district will identify any areas and equipment used by the student or staff member and initiate a complete cleaning and disinfecting of the affected areas and equipment.
“We have done this in the areas affected, including our nightly COVID sanitation procedure,” Platt wrote.