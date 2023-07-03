Mishelle M. Comstock, president & chief executive officer of Shelby State Bank, announced Janis Vanderputte vice president, compliance officer, and IT security officer for Shelby State Bank, and Jody Brewer, credit officer, have both been honored for their contributions to the banking industry and the impact they both have made in their respective positions.
Vanderputte received the “40 under 40” emerging leaders award from the Independent Community Bankers of America. She is recognized among other up and coming innovators, influencers and civil servants that represent community banking excellence. As a member of the Education Committee of the Community Bankers of Michigan, Vanderputte helps the association inform its members about banking and training best practices. Vanderputte is a resource for many of her colleagues at Shelby State Bank.
Jody received the “20 under 30” award, in the area of finance and banking from Michigan Works West Central. She was among 19 other professionals who are excelling in their respective fields under the age of 30. Brewer’s dedication to her career and her passion for people and the community sets her apart. Brewer was able to share how others guided her along the way and what she finds unique about West Michigan. She also shared her appreciation for the local community service she is a part of through Shelby State Bank and with her role is able to assist businesses grow their footprint and benefit the community.
“We are honored to have both Janis and Jody as part of our amazing team at Shelby State Bank, and it’s great to see them recognized both regionally and nationally for their dedication and hard work,” shared Comstock.
More information about Shelby State Bank, call 231-861-2123 or visit www.shelbybank.com.