Mishelle M. Comstock, president and chief executive officer of Shelby State Bank recently announced the addition of Michael Byam as a member of the board of directors for Shelby State Bank and promotions of Kenneth Adamski, Drew Maus, Amanda Dahl and Jody Brewer.
Byam joins the board as a fourth generation owner of Terry Berry in Grand Rapids. Michael has deep ties to the West Michigan community and spends time in both Whitehall and Grand Rapids. Michael replaces retiring board member Robert Eklund, who served 17 years as a director for the board of Shelby State Bank.
Adamski was promoted to executive vice president and senior lender for Shelby State Bank. Ken joined Shelby State Bank in 2018 as a commercial lender and has recently served as senior lender commercial loan officer for Shelby State Bank. With 28 years of banking experience, Ken plays an integral role working with lenders, loan staff and operations teams to grow and enhance the Shelby State Bank customer experience.
Maus was promoted to assistant vice president for Shelby State Bank. Drew joined Shelby State Bank in 2017 as a credit analyst and has recently served as the commercial lender for Muskegon County. Drew focuses on growing customer relationships and meeting the needs of those he serves in his area.
Dahl was promoted to assistant vice president for Shelby State Bank. Amanda joined Shelby State Bank in 2021 as a branch manager and recently served as branch officer for the Whitehall office. Amanda has over 20 years in banking, including mortgage lending and branch management.
Brewer was promoted to credit officer for Shelby State Bank. Jody joined Shelby State Bank in 2015 as a part time CSR as she was working towards an accounting degree. Jody recently received her Certified Community Bank Credit Officer title and has served as the supervisor of the credit staff.
Comstock shared her thoughts on the recent promotions and welcome of Byam. “The recent promotions of Ken, Drew, Amanda and Jody are a direct result of their continued growth and play an integral part in our overall success as an organization. I am also pleased to welcome Mike Byam to our board of directors. With Mike’s extensive business background, he will be a great asset to our board.”