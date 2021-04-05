One short-term and one long-term road closures were announced by the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Oceana County Road Commission Monday.
MDOT is scheduled to close US-31 briefly (15 minutes) Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for utility work just south of Buchanan Road. The work is weather dependent.
The road commission will close Water Road between Polk and Taylor roads in Hart Township. The road is to remain closed until Thursday May 6 at 4 p.m. for a reconstruction project. Weekly closures will continue Monday through Thursday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Residents will be able to access their homes. The public will be notified when the road is open to traffic in May. A detour route has been set up.