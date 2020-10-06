Investigators with the Michigan State Police (MSP) are seeking the public’s assistance with information connected to a criminal sexual conduct (CSC) investigation involving several suspects in multiple West Michigan counties.
The investigation began on July 23, 2020 when the Oceana County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an unknown male inside a residence along with a juvenile female. Throughout the investigation, it was learned that several men had sexually assaulted the juvenile victim, and these assaults had taken place in multiple areas of West Michigan. MSP detectives have taken over as the lead agency in the case, as the investigation involves multiple jurisdictions. The investigation is active and ongoing, as the MSP is working closely with the Oceana County Sheriff’s Department and the Muskegon Police Department to determine if other suspects and/or victims are involved. The FBI Human Trafficking Task Force is also involved with the investigation, as investigators work to determine if human trafficking is also a factor in the case.
At this point in the investigation, four Muskegon men have been arrested in relation to the case: 17-year-old Dwight McKinney has been charged with three counts of first degree CSC and 22-year-old Robert Mallard has been charged with one count of first degree CSC, both being arraigned in Oceana County’s 78th District Court. Twenty four-year-old Jermaine Chapman has been charged with one count of first degree CSC, one count of possession of child sexually abusive materials, and one count of second degree CSC. Nineteen-year-old Quonteravious Moffett has been charged with one count of third degree CSC, with both men being arraigned in the 60th District Court of Muskegon.
Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who believes they may have information related to this case, to please call the Muskegon area Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.