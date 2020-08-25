A recount of the Aug. 4 primary race for supervisor in Weare Township has been requested by candidate Dale Stevenson.
Stevenson filed his recount request with the Oceana County Clerk’s Office Aug. 10. The election results showed Stevenson lost his reelection bid to challenger Larry Doran 169-155.
Oceana County Clerk Amy Anderson said she cannot schedule the recount until the state completes its canvassing, which she expected would be completed by Wednesday, Aug. 26. She expects to schedule the recount for the first week of September.