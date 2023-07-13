BENONA TWP. — More than 1,000 runners showed up to compete in the seventh Stony Lake Sparkler 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run on July 2, according to a press release from race organizers.
From its start in 2015 with just over 500 participants, the race has grown dramatically. After over 900 runners participated in 2022 in a roaring comeback from a two-year hiatus during the Covid pandemic, organizers worked with area police, fire and public safety officials to determine that a 1,000-runner cap was prudent for the conditions of the out-and-back run, the release stated.
Some hopeful runners who had not pre-registered had to be turned away on July 2 because of these precautions, the release stated. The race directors are planning to revisit the layout and parking requirements for future races, but at this point the 1,000-participant limit remains in place for the health and safety of everyone.
“Most races close registration before race day,” stated Race Director Sally Malnor in the release. “We would prefer not to have to turn people away that day.”
The run is popular not only for the scenic route along the wooded roads that surround Stony Lake, it provides a festive family atmosphere, terrific post-run party and a wide variety of awards attracts runners of all ages from all over Michigan and beyond, the release stated. The ultimate goal of the race, a large donation to the Crystal Valley Care Fund, is a further motivation for sponsors, community donors, and runners to chip in generously.
This year the race donation is $24,849.60, a total that will help hundreds of Oceana County residents who are facing life crisis needs, the release stated.
The overall winners of this year's race were Keegan Masters of Petersburg with a time of 16:15.9, and Stony Lake area resident and Hart High School track star Jessie Jazwinski, besting her victory from last year with a time of 18:25.0.
Next year's Stony Lake Sparkler 5K is planned for July 7, 2024.