A 25-year-old Hart man described as suicidal was taken to Mercy Hospital in Muskegon for a mental health evaluation Aug. 20
According to a Hart City Police Department press release, police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Main Street referencing an armed suicidal subject after he expressed wanting to commit suicide by shooting himself with a rifle. Officers arrived on scene and attempted to contact the man. The release indicates that as officers were leaving the front door of the apartment, the man opened the door and tossed a live rifle round onto the ground. Officers immediately distanced themselves and set up a merimeter around the area.
According to the release, the man exited the rear of the apartment and was noted to have a rifle in his possession. The man was noted to either rack a round into or out of the rifle and then returned to his apartment.
The release indicates that after some time assistance from the man’s family, the man exited the home and was taken into protective custody.
Hart Police were assisted by the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Hart Fire Department and Life EMS.