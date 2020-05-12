The Community Garden in New Era met May 7 to start the initial garden cleanup for 2020.
They have a total of 14 raised beds and rent them out for $10 for the season. Off and on there were a total of 11 gardeners working all the while practicing social distancing.
All 14 beds were rototilled for the season, raked off and the soil enhanced.
This garden has continued for five years and has received funding for enhancements from Great Lakes Energy Foundation – People Fund and Community Foundation of Oceana County. Organizers use playground edging that is 12 inches high and each bed is 6-by-12 feet. All the tools are in the garden shed were also donated by a private donor.
Next work night will tentatively be Tuesday, May 19, when compost will be added and cool weather crops planted. There are two beds still available. Please call Sandy Whitaker at 517-242-0041 by May 31 if you would like to join.