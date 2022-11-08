The Right Place, Inc. announced Nov. 2 that Perdue Farms, a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company based in Salisbury, Md., plans to invest over $27 million to renovate the former Oceana Foods processing facility in Shelby, Mich. The project is driven by substantial growth in Perdue Foods pet treat division with products manufactured under the company’s Spot Farms® and Full Moon® brands, which are distributed in both the U.S. and Canada.
Perdue received a $100,000 grant through the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s (MDARD) Food and Agriculture Investment Program to create 99 new jobs while supporting Michigan’s agricultural industry and Michigan-based companies. With this production expansion, the company is excited by the opportunity to source agricultural ingredients like apples, cherries and other fruits from Michigan growers.
“As people are increasingly seeking cleaner labels in what they feed their pets, this new production facility will play a key role in the continued growth of our human-grade pet treat brands,” said Ryan Perdue, vice president and general manager of Perdue’s Pet Business. “The central location of this facility in Michigan will help us drive efficiencies in our supply chain, improve freight costs, enable access to a strong local workforce and allow for multiple phases of expansion within the property’s existing footprint. Importantly, the project grant from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will help support the creation of nearly 100 new jobs to the area, and we commend their efforts to incentivize agricultural and manufacturing expansion in the state.”
The Right Place worked closely with The Village of Shelby and Michigan Works! to offer an incentive package totaling more than $2.8 million in tax abatements and workforce training.
“We’re thrilled to have Perdue Farms join the community of Shelby,” said Brent Case, vice president of business attraction for The Right Place and project lead. “With our region’s abundant natural resources, diverse supply chain, skilled labor and regulation-friendly business environment, we are confident Perdue Farms will thrive here in West Michigan.”
“This is a great win for the Village of Shelby and Oceana County,” said Ron Maynard, executive director of the Oceana County Economic Alliance at The Right Place. “We’re so happy that Perdue Farms has chosen to invest in our community. They’ll be providing quality jobs for our local residents, and we look forward to seeing their growth in our region.”
“The Village of Shelby is excited to welcome Perdue Farms into our community,” said Brady Selner, Village of Shelby administrator. “The job creation and investment they are making in our village will have a positive effect for years to come.”
“Michigan is home to a robust food and agriculture industry, including pet food manufacturers which provide food for the four-legged members of our families and provides jobs for thousands of Michiganders,” added Gary McDowell, MDARD director. “Under Governor Whitmer’s bipartisan budget agreement, MDARD received additional money to support economic development projects like these within the food and ag sector and I want to thank The Right Place, MEDC, the Village of Shelby and Michigan Works! for their collaboration to help more agri-businesses call Michigan home.”