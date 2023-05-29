Shelby Township announced the opening of the Shelby Township Bark Park.
The Bark Park, east of the Mount Hope Cemetery on East Sixth Street in Shelby, is equipped with fire hydrants and an agility course for your four-legged friends, and benches for dog parents to rest their two legs.
In addition, the park has separate sections for large dogs and for small dogs, a water fountain for both furry animals and non-furry humans, bags and garbage bins for dog waste and a parking lot to park your four-wheel mode of transportation.
The Shelby Township Bark Park, the first dog park in Oceana County, was paid for with ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds and community donations. The park will provide an opportunity for residents who do not have large properties to roam or for those looking to socialize their dogs in a safe place and to give their four-legged friends a treat.
“We are thrilled for the opening of the Shelby Township Bark Park,” said Shelby Township Supervisor Richard Raffaelli. “We are excited to add a recreational outlet for dog owners in Shelby, as well as our friends in Oceana County.”