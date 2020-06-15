The Shelby Village Hall reopened Monday by appointment only. Please call the office at 231-861-4400 to schedule an appointment with the staff member with whom you need to meet.
Due to the on-going limitation of no more than 10 people inside at one time, it is necessary to monitor and continue to limit access to village hall.
Walk up appointments may be available depending upon staff availability and the current number of visitors and staff in the building.
Masks must be worn while inside the village hall. Without a mask, you will not be allowed into the building. A 6-foot social distancing rule will also be enforced.
Business may still be conducted via US Mail, the night drop-box or online at www.shelbyvillage.com/village-services. The night drop-box will be processed continually.