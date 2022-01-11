Shelby family taken hostage in Haiti is free
On Oct. 16, six members of the Noecker family of Shelby were abducted along with 11 others while serving as missionaries in Haiti. The group had just visited an orphanage outside of Port-au-Prince when they were taken by members of the 400 Mawozo gang. The gang demanded $1 million in ransom for each hostage. Ray Noecker did not travel with his family to the orphanage, as he stayed back at the missionary camp to write a sermon. His wife, Cheryl and five of their children, ranging in age from 6 to 27, were kidnapped. Not all of the family’s children traveled with them to Haiti.
As members of the Hart Dunkard Brethren Church, the church and the community gathered in prayer on a number of occasions during the ordeal. On Dec. 5, Cheryl and youngest son, Shelden, were released by the gang. Then on the night of Dec. 15 the remaining Noecker children and hostages made a daring escape, walking an estimated 10 miles through farmland and brambles towards a mountainous landmark. They were found and all transported to Florida by a U.S. Coast Guard airplane, where all 17 of the hostages and Ray Noecker were reunited.
The Noecker family returned to Shelby Dec. 30, and a rice and beans luncheon was hosted in praise and thanksgiving for their return Jan. 2.
COVID-19 series: Dae’Shun Strong
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected just about everyone in Oceana County, and few more than 11-year-old Dae’Shun Jamison of Shelby, who lost all four of his limbs to complications of the disease — but he also displayed uncommon courage and strength in battling through that obstacle.
Jamison, a fifth-grader at New Era Elementary School, contracted the coronavirus in December but was asymptomatic; however, soon after his isolation window expired, he was hit by one of the hardest known cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare complication of the disease. His tissue became so inflamed that over the course of six weeks early in 2021, doctors were forced to amputate his hands and legs.
Jamison, however, continued to fight, and has spent much of the year rehabilitating and becoming accustomed to the use of prosthetics with the help of his family, mom Brittney Autman and sister De’iijah. (He finally returned home in May.) A GoFundMe Autman set up for her son raised nearly $237,000, and community support, including a run of “Dae’Shun Strong” shirts by Windridge Textile Printing, helped strengthen the family.
“It means so much to me,” Autman said of the local support early this year. “I show him pictures of the kids of his school, (wearing the shirts that say) ‘Dae’Shun Strong’, and it makes him smile. I’m so thankful for the support I have. Without it, I don’t know what I would do.”
County commissioner district changes
A proposed reduction in the number of county commissioner districts from seven to five drew opposition from the county board of commissioners itself.
The Oceana County Apportionment Commission approved the new district lines in October only to be later opposed by the county board. The commission is made up of county Clerk Amy Anderson, county Prosecutor Joe Bizon, Treasurer Mary Lou Phillips, Republican Party Chairman Andy Sebolt and Democratic Chairman Janet Schultz. The proposed changes will see the four lakeshore townships become one new district, adding Pentwater Township to the current District 5 townships of Golden, Benona and most of Claybanks Township. This will become the new District 1. The new District 2 will include Ferry and Shelby townships. The new District 3 will see Elbridge Township added to Hart City and Hart Township. The new District 4 will include Colfax, Crystal, Leavitt and Newfield townships and the new District 5 will include Grant, Greenwood and Otto townships.
With the changes, the new districts could pit incumbent commissioners against each other for reelection depending on which commissioner would seek reelection. Commissioners also noted the increased workload that would be placed on future commissioners as there is currently more than 20 board committee assignments currently divided among the seven commissioners.
Shelby School bond approved
In May, Shelby Public Schools, which did not successfully see a bond millage pass in 2017, received an affirmative from voters for a $33 million building and facility improvement bond. It will allow the district to levy 3.64 mills for various building improvements for a maximum of 30 years. Claybanks, Ferry and Otto townships voted down the bond proposal, while Shelby Township, Precinct 1, had votes come in at more than 2-to-1 in support of the millage.
The proposal includes a new elementary school building near the high school campus, acquiring and installing instructional technology and equipment for school buildings, improving playgrounds, athletic fields, driveways, parking areas and safety measures.
Traveling Vietnam Wall comes to Hart
The Oceana County Fairgrounds hosted the Cost of Freedom Memorial and American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s Vietnam Wall during a week-long stop in Hart in early July.
The wall, based out of Texas, is a 360-foot scale model of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The Cost of Freedom exhibit honors veterans from all conflicts, as well as the 9/11 attacks.
It took years of planning and preparation to bring the display to Oceana County, and the project was spearheaded by the Oceana County Department of Veterans Affairs. In the spring of 2020 the Oceana County Traveling Wall Project formed, soliciting sponsors and volunteers to bring the display to the fairgrounds.
New horticultural center opens
Dozens of people gathered to see the official opening of the Earl and Linda Peterson Research Station Aug. 5.
The research station, which is on Oceana Drive, was built by members of the West Michigan Horticultural Research Inc. and partners of Michigan State University. The facility will be used to research tree fruits, such as apples, cherries, peaches and asparagus. The building has a lab, a full kitchen, office spaces and a board room. Next to the facility is a bunkhouse, where researchers can spend the night. The Earl and Linda Peterson Research Station is not just to be used for agricultural research. The hall can be used for community events like weddings and banquets.
The research station was first thought up by a group of five farmers who wanted to bring innovation to West Michigan agriculture. West Michigan Horticultural Research Inc. came together to make the idea a reality and raised approximately $1.5 million in donations for construction.
Pentwater weighs marijuana issue
Whether or not to allow medical and recreational marijuana retail establishments in Pentwater’s downtown district created outspoken advocates on both sides of the issue during the past year.
In July, the village council passed an ordinance to permit such establishments, and some residents expressed their opposition, citing their concern for preserving the character of Pentwater and protecting its young people. Others favor permitting marijuana establishments formed a local organization called “Potwater, LLC,” which argued that they will benefit the community, both financially and for business viability 12 months a year. The organization encouraged council to continue the process toward amending the zoning ordinance to designate appropriate locations for such businesses.
Others suggested allowing voters to decide the issue at an election, and while even others asked council to just rescind the ordinance. At the conclusion of the October council meeting, a motion to rescind the ordinance was defeated by a 3-4 vote. As a result, the process is to continue as the planning commission considers the question of where marijuana establishments should be located in the village and under what zoning requirements, including a possible special use requirement.
At the November council meeting, the council was notified that its failure to rescind the marijuana establishment ordinance prompted a group of residents to retain legal counsel for the purpose of initiating a referendum to be considered at the May 2022 election. Whether this will delay any further action by the planning commission and village council has yet to be determined.
Shelby Twp. Receives $500K park grant
In December, the Shelby Township Community Park Development was awarded a $500,000 development grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).
The Shelby Township Community Park Development, on Buchanan Road, near 72nd Avenue, is designed to promote the physical and psychological health of Oceana residents by offering access to a well-maintained area to exercise and enjoy nature. It would be a meeting place for families and organizations to connect while social distancing. The project was launched through the donations from private donors, who envisioned a community park that would be open to everyone in Oceana County and would encourage outdoor activities and community unity.
“The park will aid our local economy by increasing the benefits of living in Oceana County,” said Richard Raffaelli, Shelby Township supervisor. “While located in Shelby, the park will be within a short drive to residents in neighboring communities. Areas that invest in increasing their residents’ quality of life are known to increase the townships’ attractiveness to future residents and businesses. We are tremendously excited to receive the development grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund as it’ll help launch the community park into a reality.”