PENTWATER — Pentwater Township shared its findings of the impact the township would feel if the Village of Pentwater became a city in front of roughly 100 people at Pentwater Baptist Church on the evening of July 20.
Pentwater Township Supervisor Lynn Cavazos told the audience that the township convened a committee to review the matter, and it quickly recommended the township hire the nonpartisan Citizens Research Council of Michigan.
Karl Schrumpf chaired the committee, and he assured those in attendance that despite any of the committee members’ personal feelings, the research needed to be completed.
“Let’s do what the township tasked us to do,” he said. “I repeated that every time we opened a meeting.”
Eric Lupher, president of the Citizens Research Council, put together a slide presentation for the audience to learn, and he often took questions from the audience.
“Most of my time has been working with local governments,” he said. “I’ve usually been putting governments together.”
Two such instances were the potential dissolving of the Village of Onekama to the surrounding township and the potential of Saugatuck and Douglass combining as one entity.
“In this, it’s the opposite. Can the village and the township divorce itself,” he said.
Lupher outlined the various demographics of the township, from the population to the median age of the residents. He said the age of Pentwater’s residents is older, but the township has both property and individual wealth.
During his presentation, Lupher said revenues to Pentwater Township if the village were to become a city would decrease by 35%. In a hypothetical situation, he said there would be a decrease in appropriations of 28.1%.
The township would be faced with three choices, he said. One would be to make any changes to the delivery of services which would necessitate the township pursuing 1.4 mills in new taxes. The township could make cuts and increase the tax rate less than those 1.4 mills. Or it could make even more substantial cuts to services.
“You can cut your way out of this, but as I said, it would be like other (things)… They would do fewer things and have fewer services,” he said.
And the township would need the residents’ support at the ballot box to raise taxes.
Many questions in the audience surrounded the village’s move to become a city, but Schrumpf reminded attendees that some of the questions would be better suited for the village. Other concerns were raised over the potential of annexation by the newly formed city of township areas.
Another area where the study looked over was the intergovernmental agreements that help provide various services. There would need to be collaboration between the township and the new city on fire protection and the library.
“You’ve been working with the village for a long time, and hopefully those relationships will be good,” Lupher said.
Another question-and-answer session from the township’s perspective is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.