HART — Renovations and remodeling have been taking place in the former Shopko building on Comfort Drive in Hart since December where a new Tractor Supply Company store is set to open sometime this spring, said company spokesperson Abby Brown. “This is one of more than 80 new stores that will open in 2020. Tractor Supply is the largest ‘rural lifestyle’ retailer in the US and serves as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle. Our stores offer an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals,” Brown said.
According to the company’s website, the company was founded as a mail-order tractor parts business in 1938. By 1939 the business opened its first retail location in Minot, N.D.. The company now boasts over 1,800 retail outlets in 49 states as well as an e-commerce website. Today, Tractor Supply Company stores offer nearly everything for rural living, except tractors. Instead its focus now is helping people maintain their farms, homes and animals. Products available will include clothing, equine and pet supplies, tractor parts/accessories, lawn/garden supplies, sprinkler/irrigation parts, power tools, fencing, welding/pump supplies and riding lawn mowers.
Tractor Supply Company takes pride in “being there” for its neighbors. Among many other benefits available for veterans, the company offers two Veterans Days each year, where veterans, active military and their families receive a 15 percent discount. They also support local youth through 4-H, Future Farmers of America program and offer various scholarship programs. An “Out Here with Animals” event has been hosted annually since 2018 that features all things pet related and is intended to raise awareness regarding the importance of proper pet care and provide access to and information about pet adoptions.
Further information about the company can be found at https://corporate.tractorsupply.com.