She’s only been on the job for four months, but new Oceana County Administrator Tracy Bynard is already becoming acclimated to the job.
Bynard comes to Oceana from Clare County where she served as the county administrator for more than 10 years. She served as the administrative assistant prior to that joining and administrative team in September 1999. She said her interest in Oceana was that she was familiar with the area and decided to submit for an interview, saying outgoing Administrator Dr. Bob Sobie will be a tough act to follow.
“I love the people and the area is beautiful,” Bynard said
Initially enrolled at Ferris State University, Bynard decided to leave and later enrolled in Midland’s Northwood University Business Administratoin program alll the while juggling home life with her family. She graduated in December 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Bynard said that Sobie will be a tough act to follow. She said she wants to take a look at the budget to see where the county might be able to save some money and to bring more revenue into the county.
As for her personal life, Bynard has been married to her husband, Bob, for 29 years and together they have two grown sons.
“I can’t say enough about the people,” Bynard said. “They’ve made the transition very easy.”