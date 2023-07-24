Trinity Lutheran Church was one of three non-profits to a receive a $7,000 grant from the Great Lakes Energy Community Grant Giveaway.
Trinity represents the cooperative’s south region. The other two award winners were Brave Hearts Estates representing the north region and Uplift Pine River Area Kids representing the central region.
Great Lakes Energy teamed up with CoBank, one of its lenders, to create a positive impact in communities by awarding grants to local nonprofit organizations.
GLE members are asked to submit the names of 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations to be considered in their region. Once the nomination period is over, submissions will be reviewed, vetted and approved by GLE. With the approved nominations collected, GLE members will once again be called upon to place their vote and ultimately determine each recipient.