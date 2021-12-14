Great Lakes Energy has announced plans for its Truestream fiber network to expand mainline construction further into parts of its Hart service area. The construction will progress throughout the winter, enabling crews to connect fiber to homes as soon as the ground thaws in the spring. Construction in these areas will further expand the availability of high-speed Truestream fiber internet and voice services to members who are underserved with internet connectivity.
The fiber network delivers speeds up to 1 Gig (symmetrical for upload and download), massive bandwidth, unlimited voice services, no data caps, and no contracts, allowing for residents to work from home, have access to online education in addition to streaming, gaming and much more. The service will also be available to businesses.
Truestream is exclusively available to Great Lakes Energy electric cooperative members. The Hart service district encompasses rural areas served by Great Lakes Energy’s electric service in parts of Muskegon and Oceana counties. Construction is a multi-step, multi-year process, which includes building a mainline fiber trunk through GLE’s Hart service area. Members are encouraged to preregister their interest on Truestreamfiber.com to take advantage of the limited-time free in-home installation, and to avoid wait times for in-home installation.
More than 11,000 Great Lakes Energy members in the Petoskey, Boyne, Hart and Wayland service areas, primarily in Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Oceana counties, are currently enjoying Truestream’s life-changing services, some experiencing a high-speed internet connection at home for the first time.
Great Lakes Energy members can visit truestreamfiber.com to register interest and to enter their address in an interactive status map for construction progress or projections as it relates to their location.