FREMONT — Five rural entrepreneurs have been selected to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges during the fifth annual Pitch North competition, including two from Oceana County.
Pitch North is the region’s first-of-its-kind entrepreneurial pitching competition where entrepreneurs living in Lake, Newaygo, and Oceana Counties can pitch their ideas for a chance at one of five cash prizes. The competition has awarded over $55,000 in cash to-date as a collaborative effort to foster entrepreneurism in the rural three-county region.
The 2023 finalists, selected from a pool of 26 total submissions, will compete for the chance to win their share of more than $11,000 in cash and prizes to bring their ideas to life.
The finalists are:
• Ashley Agler - Mindful Trout LLC (Lake County)
• Yatziry Ortega- Mi Tierra Mexico (Newaygo County)
• Jackie Dickinson - Straight Path Farms, LLC (Newaygo County)
• Brian Woods - Big Skinny's (Oceana County)
• Noble Graham-Lattin - Birch & Blossom LLC (Oceana County)
Each finalist will be given five minutes to present their business idea and then answer judges’ questions during a live event being held Aug. 16 from 4-6 p.m. at Lakes 23 Pavilion in Fremont. Those wishing to support the finalists may attend the live event for free by registering online at
https://www.rightplace.org/events/pitch-north-2023 by Aug. 15.
Pitch North is hosted annually by The Right Place, Inc. in partnership with economic development alliances in Lake, Newaygo and Oceana Counties and is made possible by these sponsors: Consumers Energy, Lake Osceola State Bank, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, City of Fremont DDA, City of Newaygo TIFA, DTE Energy, Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, Fremont Area Community Foundation, Hart-Silver Lake Sand Dunes Area Chamber of Commerce, Horizon Bank, ITC, River Country Chamber of Commerce, SCORE of Muskegon, Shelby State Bank, West Shore Community College, Dave Byrne Law Office, Northern Initiatives and Muskegon Community College.