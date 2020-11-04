Straight Party (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Democratic Party – DEM
|Republican Party – REP
|Libertarian Party – LIB
|U.S. Taxpayers Party – UST
|Working Class Party – WCP
|Green Party – GRN
|Natural Law Party – NLP
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|186
|401
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|94
|221
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|47
|84
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|65
|126
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|50
|209
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|97
|257
|1
|1
|6
|0
|1
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|178
|501
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|264
|590
|3
|1
|4
|4
|0
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|104
|249
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|126
|359
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|53
|153
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|217
|484
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|59
|210
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|221
|377
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|229
|376
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|33
|76
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|104
|254
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|191
|301
|1
|0
|4
|2
|1
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|59
|135
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Total
|2,377
|5,363
|43
|7
|36
|13
|8
President of the United States (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Joseph R. Biden – DEM
|Donald J. Trump – REP
|Jo Jorgensen – LIB
|Don Blankenship – UST
|Howie Hawkins – GRN
|Rocky De La Fuente – NLP
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|417
|628
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|188
|351
|11
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|80
|143
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|101
|214
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|121
|391
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|179
|470
|6
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|364
|744
|11
|4
|3
|0
|3
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|472
|931
|21
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|167
|367
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|323
|668
|9
|3
|1
|0
|5
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|101
|275
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|425
|783
|11
|6
|2
|1
|0
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|118
|326
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|638
|687
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|464
|623
|14
|1
|3
|0
|2
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|85
|137
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|207
|477
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|371
|446
|13
|2
|5
|2
|0
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|123
|231
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Total
|4,944
|8,892
|166
|27
|25
|8
|18
United States Senator (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Gary Peters – DEM
|John James – REP
|Valerie L. Willis – UST
|Marcia Squier – GRN
|Doug Dern – NLP
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|388
|646
|6
|6
|4
|0
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|189
|352
|7
|1
|2
|2
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|78
|141
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|107
|203
|4
|3
|1
|2
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|124
|380
|10
|3
|2
|1
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|193
|428
|22
|7
|5
|0
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|360
|755
|6
|3
|1
|0
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|449
|907
|24
|15
|15
|3
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|173
|352
|4
|1
|4
|0
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|316
|648
|18
|9
|4
|0
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|112
|260
|2
|3
|1
|0
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|414
|755
|14
|8
|8
|1
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|112
|323
|6
|3
|1
|1
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|605
|713
|4
|6
|2
|0
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|427
|635
|7
|11
|0
|0
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|75
|149
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|203
|471
|8
|4
|4
|0
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|358
|453
|10
|9
|2
|1
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|113
|237
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Total
|4,796
|8,808
|160
|96
|60
|11
Rep in Cong 2nd Dist (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Bryan Berghoef – DEM
|Bill Huizenga – REP
|Max Riekse – LIB
|Gerald T. Van Sickle – UST
|Jean-Michel Creviere – GRN
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|363
|656
|9
|14
|4
|0
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|161
|373
|3
|10
|3
|0
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|71
|143
|3
|7
|0
|0
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|88
|215
|6
|8
|3
|1
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|97
|392
|9
|16
|1
|0
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|159
|443
|8
|26
|7
|0
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|293
|803
|4
|16
|3
|0
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|415
|921
|26
|23
|11
|3
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|154
|365
|6
|9
|2
|0
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|262
|705
|8
|18
|5
|0
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|92
|260
|4
|12
|3
|0
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|347
|802
|8
|20
|10
|0
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|105
|322
|9
|4
|1
|0
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|565
|744
|6
|4
|7
|0
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|380
|662
|10
|10
|8
|2
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|67
|153
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|172
|476
|11
|19
|2
|0
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|302
|500
|5
|11
|8
|4
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|105
|243
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Total
|4,198
|9,178
|139
|234
|79
|11
State Rep 100th Dist (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Sandy Clarke – DEM
|Scott A. VanSingel – REP
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|374
|659
|2
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|165
|372
|0
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|78
|142
|2
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|97
|219
|0
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|110
|397
|2
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|180
|446
|10
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|335
|767
|1
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|457
|915
|6
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|165
|360
|1
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|294
|682
|4
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|101
|265
|1
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|385
|785
|4
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|121
|313
|3
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|581
|737
|4
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|405
|639
|4
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|69
|150
|1
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|210
|469
|1
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|325
|498
|4
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|111
|243
|1
|Total
|4,563
|9,058
|51
State Board of Ed (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Ellen Cogen Lipton – DEM
|Jason Strayhorn – DEM
|Tami Carlone – REP
|Michelle A. Frederick – REP
|Bill Hall – LIB
|Richard A. Hewer – LIB
|Karen Adams – UST
|Douglas Levesque – UST
|Mary Anne Hering – WCP
|Hali McEachern – WCP
|Tom Mair – GRN
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|354
|338
|574
|575
|18
|16
|13
|3
|25
|12
|10
|0
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|167
|160
|310
|320
|16
|9
|8
|0
|18
|4
|8
|2
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|67
|64
|125
|126
|6
|5
|8
|4
|9
|4
|0
|0
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|88
|84
|173
|177
|12
|11
|6
|0
|8
|4
|1
|4
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|98
|93
|320
|327
|18
|9
|20
|4
|13
|8
|1
|0
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|159
|153
|367
|370
|16
|8
|22
|12
|24
|12
|8
|2
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|309
|292
|689
|681
|26
|19
|23
|11
|20
|12
|8
|3
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|409
|384
|781
|801
|33
|26
|27
|14
|43
|28
|19
|6
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|150
|142
|309
|319
|9
|5
|11
|5
|11
|6
|4
|1
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|263
|260
|571
|589
|20
|18
|26
|10
|28
|20
|10
|0
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|94
|92
|219
|213
|11
|7
|8
|2
|16
|6
|5
|1
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|336
|328
|655
|672
|18
|8
|21
|15
|40
|25
|7
|1
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|100
|96
|273
|278
|11
|9
|7
|2
|14
|6
|6
|3
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|555
|552
|647
|634
|15
|12
|14
|4
|21
|10
|8
|3
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|380
|350
|556
|551
|23
|20
|16
|5
|26
|11
|13
|0
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|73
|68
|131
|132
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|0
|2
|0
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|186
|178
|395
|397
|17
|9
|22
|7
|17
|8
|10
|1
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|310
|290
|394
|399
|18
|13
|12
|4
|37
|14
|13
|7
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|112
|107
|202
|209
|10
|5
|4
|1
|6
|1
|1
|2
|Total
|4,210
|4,031
|7,691
|7,770
|300
|211
|268
|104
|383
|191
|134
|36
Regents of U of M (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Mark Bernstein – DEM
|Shauna Ryder Diggs – DEM
|Sarah Hubbard – REP
|Carl Meyers – REP
|James L. Hudler – LIB
|Eric Larson – LIB
|Ronald E. Graeser – UST
|Crystal Van Sickle – UST
|Michael Mawilai – GRN
|Keith Butkovich – NLP
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|338
|343
|586
|562
|20
|16
|8
|14
|8
|7
|0
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|161
|155
|316
|313
|9
|10
|13
|15
|6
|6
|3
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|70
|71
|123
|121
|5
|4
|5
|12
|2
|0
|0
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|86
|88
|176
|169
|12
|10
|3
|12
|2
|3
|3
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|99
|93
|320
|316
|14
|15
|7
|25
|5
|4
|0
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|155
|147
|391
|356
|13
|13
|15
|29
|5
|7
|2
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|296
|294
|705
|674
|18
|21
|10
|28
|5
|6
|3
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|389
|385
|808
|781
|30
|35
|16
|33
|26
|18
|11
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|153
|141
|323
|317
|6
|9
|7
|7
|7
|7
|0
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|260
|256
|589
|569
|17
|25
|19
|26
|13
|6
|0
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|98
|84
|215
|210
|11
|12
|6
|20
|4
|2
|2
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|341
|317
|674
|671
|10
|14
|13
|25
|8
|7
|1
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|105
|91
|280
|279
|9
|8
|5
|7
|6
|7
|1
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|531
|526
|658
|626
|14
|18
|6
|27
|13
|11
|2
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|367
|357
|553
|546
|21
|23
|8
|18
|13
|6
|1
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|64
|64
|138
|133
|2
|3
|1
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|180
|168
|400
|386
|12
|17
|12
|30
|7
|9
|0
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|297
|306
|419
|388
|14
|15
|6
|20
|12
|11
|3
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|110
|102
|209
|205
|7
|6
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Total
|4,100
|3,988
|7,883
|7,622
|244
|274
|162
|356
|145
|119
|32
MSU Trustee (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Brian Mosallam – DEM
|Rema Ella Vassar – DEM
|Pat O’Keefe – REP
|Tonya Schuitmaker – REP
|Will Tyler White – LIB
|Janet M. Sanger – UST
|John Paul Sanger – UST
|Brandon Hu – GRN
|Robin Lea Laurain – GRN
|Bridgette Abraham-Guzman – NLP
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|331
|330
|576
|578
|21
|11
|8
|12
|10
|11
|1
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|155
|150
|317
|316
|14
|10
|12
|4
|6
|7
|2
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|65
|69
|129
|123
|5
|7
|6
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|88
|87
|183
|171
|11
|4
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|91
|95
|327
|322
|14
|13
|11
|2
|4
|8
|1
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|150
|147
|375
|371
|18
|18
|18
|3
|10
|8
|2
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|283
|290
|700
|687
|22
|20
|14
|13
|9
|11
|3
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|373
|388
|820
|792
|31
|27
|27
|17
|21
|13
|8
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|143
|151
|321
|314
|7
|11
|8
|2
|3
|5
|0
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|249
|261
|583
|566
|23
|23
|21
|17
|17
|7
|0
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|88
|89
|225
|217
|11
|7
|7
|3
|6
|4
|1
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|319
|328
|668
|662
|18
|19
|16
|8
|6
|16
|0
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|97
|98
|281
|274
|12
|5
|9
|5
|2
|6
|1
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|522
|539
|645
|648
|17
|17
|8
|11
|16
|7
|2
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|350
|352
|559
|551
|28
|18
|13
|11
|11
|10
|1
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|67
|70
|136
|134
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|171
|176
|405
|396
|21
|14
|14
|2
|7
|8
|0
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|290
|294
|414
|407
|16
|16
|5
|14
|18
|14
|2
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|100
|102
|202
|210
|10
|3
|2
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Total
|3,932
|4,016
|7,866
|7,739
|301
|244
|206
|132
|152
|142
|30
Wayne State Gov (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Eva Garza Dewaelsche – DEM
|Shirley Stancato – DEM
|Don Gates – REP
|Terri Lynn Land – REP
|Jon Elgas – LIB
|Christine C. Schwartz – UST
|Susan Odgers – GRN
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|331
|339
|563
|567
|26
|16
|19
|3
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|144
|155
|310
|323
|16
|17
|11
|2
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|70
|68
|126
|125
|6
|9
|1
|2
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|89
|81
|174
|171
|10
|10
|8
|1
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|88
|101
|315
|329
|16
|14
|7
|0
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|152
|153
|367
|370
|13
|32
|13
|2
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|276
|284
|694
|702
|30
|27
|11
|3
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|386
|383
|806
|799
|35
|38
|33
|8
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|141
|151
|318
|318
|14
|8
|6
|1
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|256
|252
|579
|588
|24
|28
|14
|0
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|90
|92
|226
|225
|10
|9
|1
|1
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|316
|326
|663
|676
|23
|33
|12
|1
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|95
|98
|275
|282
|12
|11
|7
|1
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|524
|531
|630
|650
|16
|24
|21
|3
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|364
|355
|557
|547
|31
|16
|15
|2
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|64
|63
|128
|139
|4
|3
|1
|1
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|168
|171
|396
|407
|19
|21
|9
|0
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|299
|283
|407
|413
|15
|24
|20
|5
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|101
|100
|201
|207
|11
|2
|3
|2
|Total
|3,954
|3,986
|7,735
|7,838
|331
|342
|212
|38
Pros Atty (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Joseph John Bizon – REP
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|727
|7
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|409
|6
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|169
|5
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|230
|5
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|402
|11
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|479
|13
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|869
|11
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|1,047
|25
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|394
|5
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|778
|9
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|287
|11
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|830
|6
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|348
|12
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|917
|13
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|755
|22
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|178
|2
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|525
|12
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|626
|28
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|262
|9
|Total
|10,232
|212
Sheriff (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Craig Mast – REP
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|749
|6
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|419
|6
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|173
|5
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|257
|3
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|453
|4
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|508
|12
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|904
|9
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|1,073
|21
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|399
|7
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|838
|6
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|304
|11
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|884
|5
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|367
|7
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|972
|10
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|809
|21
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|182
|1
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|568
|8
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|664
|20
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|283
|7
|Total
|10,806
|169
County Clerk
(Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Amy L. Anderson – REP
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|732
|3
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|413
|6
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|171
|3
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|236
|3
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|411
|5
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|492
|11
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|878
|11
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|1,047
|21
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|392
|4
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|797
|3
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|296
|10
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|840
|4
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|361
|5
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|946
|8
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|780
|16
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|182
|1
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|538
|6
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|629
|21
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|283
|5
|Total
|10,424
|146
County Treas (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Mary Lou Phillips – REP
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|733
|3
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|414
|4
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|170
|4
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|247
|4
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|430
|3
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|489
|11
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|890
|9
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|1,046
|19
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|391
|5
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|806
|3
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|297
|12
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|851
|6
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|360
|5
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|956
|6
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|771
|15
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|180
|1
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|552
|5
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|638
|20
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|274
|6
|Total
|10,495
|141
Reg of Deeds (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Richard A. Hodges – REP
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|731
|3
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|407
|6
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|172
|2
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|237
|5
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|426
|4
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|478
|11
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|892
|10
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|1,043
|18
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|392
|5
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|802
|3
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|288
|11
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|839
|5
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|356
|6
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|941
|9
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|769
|15
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|178
|1
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|542
|3
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|638
|20
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|273
|5
|Total
|10,404
|142
Road Commissioner (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Bill Myers – REP
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|730
|5
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|409
|3
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|165
|4
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|230
|6
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|415
|7
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|487
|11
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|873
|14
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|1,042
|19
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|397
|4
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|766
|6
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|280
|11
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|866
|8
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|352
|7
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|921
|16
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|752
|18
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|176
|1
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|532
|7
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|629
|21
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|267
|5
|Total
|10,289
|173
Drain Commissioner (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Michelle Martin – REP
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|734
|3
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|407
|6
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|170
|2
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|239
|7
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|418
|4
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|482
|10
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|887
|9
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|1,034
|19
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|399
|3
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|787
|3
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|285
|11
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|873
|4
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|354
|6
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|947
|7
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|757
|15
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|177
|1
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|531
|6
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|634
|21
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|265
|5
|Total
|10,380
|142
Surveyor (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|J. Randolph Hepworth – REP
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|734
|4
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|404
|7
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|169
|2
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|230
|7
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|413
|5
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|478
|12
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|887
|10
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|1,048
|20
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|391
|5
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|775
|7
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|283
|10
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|832
|2
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|351
|8
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|937
|11
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|751
|15
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|176
|1
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|526
|5
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|628
|24
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|262
|5
|Total
|10,275
|160
Co Comm District 1 (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Ron Christians – REP
|Adam Kokx – NPA
|Write-in
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|159
|105
|2
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|848
|305
|1
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|393
|191
|2
|Total
|1,400
|601
|5
Co Comm District 2 (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Martha Meyette – REP
|Write-in
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|395
|4
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|837
|3
|Total
|1,232
|7
Co Comm District 3 (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Craig A. Hardy – REP
|Write-in
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|792
|3
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|633
|20
|Total
|1,425
|23
Co Comm District 4 (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Paul Erickson – REP
|Joshua Draper – NPA
|Write-in
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|121
|64
|1
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|344
|129
|3
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|340
|221
|6
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|205
|127
|7
|Total
|1,010
|541
|17
Co Comm District 5 (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Timothy Beggs – REP
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|723
|6
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|400
|7
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|891
|11
|Total
|2,014
|24
Co Comm District 6 (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Phil Morse – REP
|Alexander D. Katt – NPA
|Write-in
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|609
|272
|4
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|133
|31
|1
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|233
|68
|1
|Total
|975
|371
|6
Co Comm District 7 (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Robert H. Walker – REP
|Write-in
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|1,036
|26
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|354
|6
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|25
|0
|Total
|1,415
|32
Supervisor for Benona (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Steven W. Fleming – REP
|Jeff Glover – NPA
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|616
|279
|0
|Total
|616
|279
|0
Supervisor for Claybanks (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Daniel J. Lombard – REP
|Write-in
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|422
|4
|Total
|422
|4
Supervisor for Colfax (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Robert W. Wade – REP
|Write-in
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|162
|8
|Total
|162
|8
Supervisor for Crystal (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Write-in
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|30
|Total
|30
Supervisor for Elbridge (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Craig Herremans – REP
|Write-in
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|405
|11
|Total
|405
|11
Supervisor for Ferry (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|David Allen Schmieding – REP
|Write-in
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|523
|8
|Total
|523
|8
Supervisor for Golden (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Carl A. Fuehring – REP
|Write-in
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|874
|15
|Total
|874
|15
Supervisor for Grant (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Roger W. Schmidt – REP
|Write-in
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|1,055
|22
|Total
|1,055
|22
Supervisor for Greenwood (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Jeffery Hunt – REP
|Write-in
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|400
|6
|Total
|400
|6
Supervisor for Hart (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Jay McGhan – REP
|Write-in
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|798
|6
|Total
|798
|6
Supervisor for Leavitt (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Emma Kirwin – NPA
|Write-in
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|257
|7
|Total
|257
|7
Supervisor for Newfield (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Joan David – REP
|Write-in
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|886
|4
|Total
|886
|4
Supervisor for Otto (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Walter Brimmer – NPA
|Write-in
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|263
|12
|Total
|263
|12
Supervisor for Pentwater (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Tracy Blamer – NPA
|Lynnette Cavazos – NPA
|Lisa McKinney – NPA
|Write-in
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|286
|396
|357
|3
|Total
|286
|396
|357
|3
Supervisor for Shelby (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Richard Raffaelli – REP
|Write-in
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|749
|19
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|169
|4
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|259
|6
|Total
|1,177
|29
Supervisor for Weare (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Larry Doran – REP
|Write-in
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|452
|131
|Total
|452
|131
Clerk for Benona (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Margie Shaw – REP
|Rhonda Muckel – NPA
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|722
|169
|0
|Total
|722
|169
|0
Clerk for Claybanks (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Write-in
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|34
|Total
|34
Clerk for Colfax (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Larry Burmeister – DEM
|Write-in
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|153
|11
|Total
|153
|11
Clerk for Crystal (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Write-in
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|17
|Total
|17
Clerk for Elbridge (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Stephanie Van Sickle – REP
|Write-in
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|422
|6
|Total
|422
|6
Clerk for Ferry (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|William Jessup – REP
|Write-in
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|503
|7
|Total
|503
|7
Clerk for Golden (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Rachel Iteen – REP
|Write-in
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|885
|9
|Total
|885
|9
Clerk for Grant (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Shannon Beishuizen – REP
|Write-in
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|1,046
|24
|Total
|1,046
|24
Clerk for Greenwood (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Cora Conley – NPA
|Write-in
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|246
|5
|Total
|246
|5
Clerk for Hart (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Steven P. Freed – REP
|Brandi Bruch – NPA
|Write-in
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|622
|245
|1
|Total
|622
|245
|1
Clerk for Leavitt (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Naomi Oomen – NPA
|Write-in
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|267
|5
|Total
|267
|5
Clerk for Newfield (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Nancy L. Conley – REP
|Write-in
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|903
|3
|Total
|903
|3
Clerk for Otto (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Patricia A. Budde – REP
|Write-in
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|368
|4
|Total
|368
|4
Clerk for Pentwater (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Sue Ann Johnson – REP
|Write-in
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|1,000
|9
|Total
|1,000
|9
Clerk for Shelby (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Marilyn Glover – REP
|Write-in
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|783
|13
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|176
|2
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|267
|6
|Total
|1,226
|21
Clerk for Weare (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Melanie M. Sayles – DEM
|Write-in
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|412
|20
|Total
|412
|20
Treasurer for Benona (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Brandi Neuman – REP
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|773
|4
|Total
|773
|4
Treasurer for Claybanks (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Cheryl A. Rabe – REP
|Write-in
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|422
|3
|Total
|422
|3
Treasurer for Colfax (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Robert Abbott – REP
|Write-in
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|173
|5
|Total
|173
|5
Treasurer for Crystal (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Catherine A. Walker – DEM
|Write-in
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|165
|10
|Total
|165
|10
Treasurer for Elbridge (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Vicki Koch – REP
|Write-in
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|427
|4
|Total
|427
|4
Treasurer for Ferry (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Brenda Dickman – REP
|Write-in
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|514
|7
|Total
|514
|7
Treasurer for Golden (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Connie Cargill – REP
|Write-in
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|891
|9
|Total
|891
|9
Treasurer for Grant (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Joanne Heck – REP
|Write-in
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|1,063
|21
|Total
|1,063
|21
Treasurer for Greenwood (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Sandra Gustman – DEM
|Write-in
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|297
|12
|Total
|297
|12
Treasurer for Hart (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Todd E. Metzler – REP
|Write-in
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|825
|4
|Total
|825
|4
Treasurer for Leavitt (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Michael Faber – NPA
|Write-in
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|212
|52
|Total
|212
|52
Treasurer for Newfield (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Tami Ballantyne – DEM
|Write-in
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|612
|20
|Total
|612
|20
Treasurer for Otto (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Charlene G. Martin – REP
|Write-in
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|363
|8
|Total
|363
|8
Treasurer for Pentwater (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Harry M. Brodbeck – NPA
|Heather A. Douglas – NPA
|Maureen Murphy – NPA
|Write-in
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|103
|456
|427
|2
|Total
|103
|456
|427
|2
Treasurer for Shelby (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Roger Gowell – REP
|Write-in
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|707
|21
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|165
|2
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|249
|7
|Total
|1,121
|30
Treasurer for Weare (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Linda Dykema – DEM
|Write-in
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|420
|20
|Total
|420
|20
Trustee for Benona (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|John Russell Smith – REP
|Warren W. VanOverbeke – REP
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|711
|661
|7
|Total
|711
|661
|7
Trustee for Claybanks (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|David Rabe – REP
|Write-in
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|417
|54
|Total
|417
|54
Trustee for Colfax (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Stuart D. Overway – DEM
|Bradley Norton – REP
|Write-in
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|104
|147
|11
|Total
|104
|147
|11
Trustee for Crystal (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Rosalie Sauser – DEM
|Tom Oomen – REP
|Write-in
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|128
|238
|1
|Total
|128
|238
|1
Trustee for Elbridge (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Eric Herrygers – REP
|Lance Van Sickle – REP
|Write-in
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|403
|404
|6
|Total
|403
|404
|6
Trustee for Ferry (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Milton Kreigh – REP
|Jessica Woodworth – REP
|Write-in
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|429
|472
|10
|Total
|429
|472
|10
Trustee for Golden (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Gary Beggs – REP
|Bill Kolenda – REP
|Write-in
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|859
|811
|16
|Total
|859
|811
|16
Trustee for Grant (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|James Aebig – REP
|Joan Brooks – REP
|Write-in
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|990
|983
|26
|Total
|990
|983
|26
Trustee for Greenwood (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Stacey Kay Budde – REP
|Alan T. Deater – REP
|Write-in
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|387
|373
|7
|Total
|387
|373
|7
Trustee for Hart (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Douglas R. Fuehring – REP
|Cal Moul – REP
|Raymond F. Haynes – NPA
|Write-in
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|677
|704
|197
|3
|Total
|677
|704
|197
|3
Trustee for Leavitt (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Rosemary Aiken – NPA
|Levi Porter – NPA
|Write-in
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|231
|183
|6
|Total
|231
|183
|6
Trustee for Newfield (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Richard Roberson – DEM
|John F. Clark – REP
|Write-in
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|449
|803
|6
|Total
|449
|803
|6
Trustee for Otto (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Kathy Eichenberg – REP
|Mary Justian-Murray – REP
|Write-in
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|342
|330
|9
|Total
|342
|330
|9
Trustee for Pentwater (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Michael W. Flynn – REP
|Dean Holub – REP
|Amy J. LaBarge – NPA
|Barbara Siok – NPA
|Write-in
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|831
|725
|442
|287
|3
|Total
|831
|725
|442
|287
|3
Trustee for Shelby (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Scott Meyers – REP
|Cynthia Rapes – REP
|Write-in
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|720
|757
|24
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|172
|162
|2
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|249
|261
|6
|Total
|1,141
|1,180
|32
Trustee for Weare (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Tom Sayles – DEM
|Gary Hilbert – REP
|Andy Patterson – REP
|Write-in
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|241
|482
|455
|2
|Total
|241
|482
|455
|2
Justice of Supreme Ct (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Susan L. Hubbard
|Mary Kelly
|Bridget Mary McCormack
|Kerry Lee Morgan
|Katherine Mary Nepton
|Brock Swartzle
|Elizabeth M. Welch
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|120
|342
|414
|29
|26
|284
|262
|7
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|38
|204
|219
|26
|20
|135
|125
|3
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|19
|50
|93
|18
|14
|47
|47
|2
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|21
|69
|111
|26
|21
|79
|54
|6
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|52
|168
|168
|21
|32
|143
|101
|6
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|80
|158
|187
|35
|32
|142
|139
|9
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|139
|389
|434
|35
|33
|322
|285
|4
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|199
|420
|471
|73
|47
|345
|257
|21
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|38
|148
|200
|28
|16
|98
|107
|2
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|75
|305
|419
|92
|44
|291
|194
|10
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|41
|105
|126
|29
|23
|87
|60
|8
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|95
|280
|417
|47
|81
|243
|349
|9
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|52
|131
|127
|16
|8
|119
|77
|8
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|139
|374
|615
|48
|45
|280
|464
|6
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|129
|376
|384
|50
|32
|240
|225
|12
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|16
|96
|92
|11
|10
|72
|43
|2
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|45
|187
|284
|61
|48
|162
|144
|6
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|81
|205
|285
|92
|88
|178
|181
|20
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|26
|121
|118
|25
|12
|104
|83
|7
|Total
|1,405
|4,128
|5,164
|762
|632
|3,371
|3,197
|148
Ct of Appeals (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Mark Thomas Boonstra
|Jane E. Markey
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|500
|483
|3
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|279
|260
|1
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|113
|110
|2
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|151
|120
|6
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|259
|246
|6
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|296
|282
|15
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|649
|636
|5
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|708
|676
|26
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|253
|243
|7
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|552
|522
|11
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|189
|153
|7
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|543
|508
|11
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|205
|197
|8
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|704
|714
|4
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|514
|491
|21
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|153
|139
|2
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|345
|353
|10
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|458
|443
|22
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|191
|179
|5
|Total
|7,062
|6,755
|172
Ct of Appeals Partial (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|James Robert Redford
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|548
|2
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|305
|2
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|137
|1
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|168
|9
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|299
|3
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|343
|13
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|706
|4
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|807
|24
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|286
|10
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|619
|5
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|212
|8
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|611
|11
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|238
|7
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|760
|3
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|584
|17
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|155
|3
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|406
|5
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|565
|17
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|210
|1
|Total
|7,959
|145
Dist Ct Judge (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|H. Kevin Drake
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|560
|3
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|316
|3
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|137
|1
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|173
|6
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|313
|3
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|355
|9
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|715
|4
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|827
|17
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|298
|4
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|644
|3
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|229
|6
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|646
|14
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|248
|6
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|765
|7
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|616
|15
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|159
|2
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|417
|5
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|573
|13
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|220
|1
|Total
|8,211
|122
Comm College Trustee (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Anthony Fabaz
|Thomas Kaminski
|Write-in
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|100
|119
|3
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|104
|130
|6
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|3
|3
|0
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|107
|112
|6
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|233
|247
|6
|Total
|547
|611
|21
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Vicki Platt
|Write-in
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|625
|49
|Total
|625
|49
City Council Membr (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Dean Hodges
|Write-in
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|608
|85
|Total
|608
|85
Twp Library Trustee (Vote for 6)
|Precinct
|Valeria Church-McHugh
|Kendra L. Flynn
|Elaine LeTarte
|Joan Lundborg
|Cynthia Maguire
|Write-in
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|731
|788
|643
|651
|629
|19
|Total
|731
|788
|643
|651
|629
|19
Village President Hesperia (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Mike Farber
|Michael M. Maynard
|Write-in
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|137
|74
|3
|Total
|137
|74
|3
Village President New Era (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Donald Richards
|Write-in
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|27
|0
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|171
|3
|Total
|198
|3
Village President Pentwater (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Jeff Hodges
|Write-in
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|368
|7
|Total
|368
|7
Village President Rothbury (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Scott Beishuizen
|Write-in
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|131
|4
|Total
|131
|4
Village President Shelby (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Paul E. Inglis
|Write-in
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|430
|9
|Total
|430
|9
Village President Walkerville (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Mark Metts
|Write-in
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|68
|3
|Total
|68
|3
Village Clerk New Era (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Natalie Kelly
|Write-in
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|28
|0
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|167
|4
|Total
|195
|4
Village Treasurer New Era (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Sharon Pepple
|Write-in
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|29
|0
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|168
|3
|Total
|197
|3
Village Treasurer Rothbury (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Deborah Murphy
|Write-in
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|129
|1
|Total
|129
|1
Village Trustee Hesperia (Vote for 3)
|Precinct
|Sara A. Kies
|James D. Newfer
|Jaclyn D. Slocum
|Jim Smith
|Write-in
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|148
|65
|119
|91
|3
|Total
|148
|65
|119
|91
|3
Village of Hesperia Trustee Partial (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Danny E. Herin
|Arthur F. Raymond
|Write-in
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|139
|45
|2
|Total
|139
|45
|2
Village Trustee New Era (Vote for 3)
|Precinct
|Anna Bayer
|Roger Fessenden
|Lisa Fleury
|Tyler Sobers
|Write-in
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|12
|24
|14
|16
|0
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|67
|155
|111
|121
|5
|Total
|79
|179
|125
|137
|5
Village Trustee Pentwater (Vote for 3)
|Precinct
|Michelle Angell-Powell
|Dan Nugent
|Don Palmer
|Write-in
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|376
|419
|384
|3
|Total
|376
|419
|384
|3
Village Trustee Rothbury (Vote for 3)
|Precinct
|Robert Fulljames
|Mike Harris
|Vern Talmadge
|Ken Whitener
|Brandy Williams
|Write-in
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|59
|77
|83
|35
|68
|2
|Total
|59
|77
|83
|35
|68
|2
Village Trustee Shelby (Vote for 3)
|Precinct
|John G. Sutton
|Write-in
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|400
|73
|Total
|400
|73
Village Trustee Walkerville (Vote for 3)
|Precinct
|Mary K. Johnson
|Jennifer L. Porter
|Write-in
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|61
|57
|17
|Total
|61
|57
|17
Fremont Public Schools Bd Member 6 yr (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Crystal Calkins
|Michael Peter Campeau
|Peter T. Slovinski
|Write-in
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|60
|67
|66
|3
|Total
|60
|67
|66
|3
Fremont Public Schools Bd Member 4 yr (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Carrie Crosley
|Write-in
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|108
|1
|Total
|108
|1
Partial Fremont Public Bd Member (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Rick St. Peter
|Write-in
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|108
|2
|Total
|108
|2
Hart Public Schools Bd Member (Vote for 3)
|Precinct
|Michael Barefoot
|Steve Riley
|Jeff Schaner
|Write-in
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|123
|154
|144
|4
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|248
|299
|291
|4
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|7
|8
|7
|0
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|606
|664
|611
|8
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|533
|613
|579
|9
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|5
|4
|3
|0
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|5
|7
|5
|0
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|94
|99
|104
|3
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|451
|503
|492
|25
|Total
|2,072
|2,351
|2,236
|53
Partial Hart Public Bd Member (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Judee Fralic
|Write-in
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|175
|2
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|334
|3
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|8
|0
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|715
|5
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|680
|1
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|6
|0
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|7
|0
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|116
|1
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|600
|13
|Total
|2,641
|25
Hesperia Community Schools Bd Member (Vote for 3)
|Precinct
|Michelle K. Allen
|Barb Maynard
|M. Scott Rumsey
|Mary L. Sturtevant
|Write-in
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|8
|10
|16
|15
|1
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|127
|146
|187
|122
|4
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|55
|68
|82
|37
|2
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|463
|528
|737
|468
|11
|Total
|653
|752
|1,022
|642
|18
Partial Hesperia Comm Bd Member (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Patrick Broton
|Scott Wenberg
|Write-in
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|14
|6
|1
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|102
|114
|1
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|48
|42
|0
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|429
|369
|9
|Total
|593
|531
|11
Holton Public Schools Bd Member (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Beth A. Barnard
|Brian Byrnes
|Suzanne English
|Jack VanderBoegh
|Write-in
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|13
|20
|16
|19
|0
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|1
|6
|3
|5
|0
|Total
|14
|26
|19
|24
|0
Mason County Central Bd Member (Vote for 3)
|Precinct
|Becky Alway
|James Schulte
|John D. Wagner
|Write-in
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|35
|25
|24
|0
|Total
|35
|25
|24
|0
Montague Area Public Bd Member 6 yr (Vote for 2)
|Precinct
|Scott Beishuizen
|Amanda Dahl
|Carrie Hagen
|Kelly Markley
|Write-in
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|151
|172
|101
|91
|33
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|371
|377
|224
|184
|51
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|65
|67
|65
|39
|9
|Total
|587
|616
|390
|314
|93
Montague Area Public Bd Member 4 yr (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Write-in
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|26
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|110
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|18
|Total
|154
Partial Montague Area Bd Member (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Brent A. Raeth
|Write-in
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|247
|1
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|576
|17
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|138
|3
|Total
|961
|21
Pentwater Public Schools Bd Member (Vote for 4)
|Precinct
|Laura Nugent
|Mark Shotwell
|Bonnie VanDerZanden
|Carrie L. VanDuinen
|Write-in
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|806
|703
|680
|670
|9
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|221
|181
|249
|194
|2
|Total
|1,027
|884
|929
|864
|11
Shelby Public School Bd Member (Vote for 3)
|Precinct
|Brian J. Hicks
|Ruth A. Myers
|Steven J. Vinke
|Write-in
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|468
|510
|549
|29
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|50
|60
|56
|3
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|244
|261
|228
|21
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|7
|9
|7
|0
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|201
|219
|188
|13
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|8
|9
|5
|0
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|79
|86
|74
|9
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|480
|562
|517
|59
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|133
|139
|134
|5
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|176
|187
|195
|22
|Total
|1,848
|2,046
|1,957
|161
Walkerville Public Schools Bd Member (Vote for 3)
|Precinct
|Holly R. Flanery
|Victoria Walker
|Zeke Walker
|Write-in
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|132
|108
|92
|1
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|9
|7
|8
|0
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|146
|122
|133
|7
|Total
|287
|237
|233
|8
Partial Walkerville Public Bd Member (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|John Kirwin
|Write-in
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|158
|1
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|11
|0
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|181
|3
|Total
|350
|4
State Proposal 1 (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Yes
|No
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|787
|157
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|428
|82
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|167
|38
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|217
|59
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|397
|69
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|454
|106
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|929
|131
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|1,036
|225
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|396
|72
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|813
|115
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|283
|59
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|875
|179
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|309
|61
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|1,094
|165
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|796
|136
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|189
|26
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|513
|113
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|679
|84
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|268
|63
|Total
|10,630
|1,940
State Proposal 2 (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Yes
|No
|Benona Township, Precinct 1
|860
|103
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|453
|62
|Colfax Township, Precinct 1
|176
|29
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|252
|34
|Elbridge Township, Precinct 1
|410
|65
|Ferry Township, Precinct 1
|501
|75
|Golden Township, Precinct 1
|963
|111
|Grant Township, Precinct 1
|1,120
|160
|Greenwood Township, Precinct 1
|434
|43
|Hart Township, Precinct 1
|831
|105
|Leavitt Township, Precinct 1
|301
|41
|Newfield Township, Precinct 1
|929
|150
|Otto Township, Precinct 1
|326
|49
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|1,133
|136
|Shelby Township, Precinct 1
|852
|103
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2
|196
|18
|Weare Township, Precinct 1
|533
|101
|City of Hart, Precinct 1
|682
|86
|Shelby Township, Precinct 2A
|305
|28
|Total
|11,257
|1,499
Claybanks Fire Protection Proposal (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Yes
|No
|Claybanks Township, Precinct 1
|445
|77
|Total
|445
|77
Crystal Fire Dept Renewal Prop (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Yes
|No
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|228
|72
|Total
|228
|72
Crystal Fire Equip Renewal Prop (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Yes
|No
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|225
|76
|Total
|225
|76
Crystal Road Renewal Prop (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Yes
|No
|Crystal Township, Precinct 1
|239
|59
|Total
|239
|59
Pentwater Aerial Ladder Prop (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Yes
|No
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|803
|471
|Total
|803
|471
Pentwater Road Proposal (Vote for 1)
|Precinct
|Yes
|No
|Pentwater Township, Precinct 1
|823
|453
|Total
|823
|453
