Straight Party (Vote for 1)

PrecinctDemocratic Party – DEMRepublican Party – REPLibertarian Party – LIBU.S. Taxpayers Party – USTWorking Class Party – WCPGreen Party – GRNNatural Law Party – NLP
Benona Township, Precinct 118640130100
Claybanks Township, Precinct 19422121002
Colfax Township, Precinct 1478410200
Crystal Township, Precinct 16512620100
Elbridge Township, Precinct 15020930301
Ferry Township, Precinct 19725711601
Golden Township, Precinct 117850131310
Grant Township, Precinct 126459031440
Greenwood Township, Precinct 110424920100
Hart Township, Precinct 112635910220
Leavitt Township, Precinct 15315310100
Newfield Township, Precinct 121748443100
Otto Township, Precinct 15921020200
Pentwater Township, Precinct 122137730010
Shelby Township, Precinct 122937650121
Shelby Township, Precinct 2337600000
Weare Township, Precinct 110425440311
City of Hart, Precinct 119130110421
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A5913520101
Total2,3775,36343736138

President of the United States (Vote for 1)

PrecinctJoseph R. Biden – DEMDonald J. Trump – REPJo Jorgensen – LIBDon Blankenship – USTHowie Hawkins – GRNRocky De La Fuente – NLPWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 141762890110
Claybanks Township, Precinct 1188351111102
Colfax Township, Precinct 18014330000
Crystal Township, Precinct 110121480010
Elbridge Township, Precinct 112139150101
Ferry Township, Precinct 117947062221
Golden Township, Precinct 1364744114303
Grant Township, Precinct 1472931215501
Greenwood Township, Precinct 116736771001
Hart Township, Precinct 132366893105
Leavitt Township, Precinct 110127550000
Newfield Township, Precinct 1425783116210
Otto Township, Precinct 111832691000
Pentwater Township, Precinct 163868790001
Shelby Township, Precinct 1464623141302
Shelby Township, Precinct 28513730001
Weare Township, Precinct 1207477101100
City of Hart, Precinct 1371446132520
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A12323120010
Total4,9448,8921662725818

United States Senator (Vote for 1)

PrecinctGary Peters – DEMJohn James – REPValerie L. Willis – USTMarcia Squier – GRNDoug Dern – NLPWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 13886466640
Claybanks Township, Precinct 11893527122
Colfax Township, Precinct 1781414110
Crystal Township, Precinct 11072034312
Elbridge Township, Precinct 112438010321
Ferry Township, Precinct 119342822750
Golden Township, Precinct 13607556310
Grant Township, Precinct 14499072415153
Greenwood Township, Precinct 11733524140
Hart Township, Precinct 131664818940
Leavitt Township, Precinct 11122602310
Newfield Township, Precinct 141475514881
Otto Township, Precinct 11123236311
Pentwater Township, Precinct 16057134620
Shelby Township, Precinct 142763571100
Shelby Township, Precinct 2751491020
Weare Township, Precinct 12034718440
City of Hart, Precinct 135845310921
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A1132373310
Total4,7968,808160966011

Rep in Cong 2nd Dist (Vote for 1)

PrecinctBryan Berghoef – DEMBill Huizenga – REPMax Riekse – LIBGerald T. Van Sickle – USTJean-Michel Creviere – GRNWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 136365691440
Claybanks Township, Precinct 116137331030
Colfax Township, Precinct 1711433700
Crystal Township, Precinct 1882156831
Elbridge Township, Precinct 19739291610
Ferry Township, Precinct 115944382670
Golden Township, Precinct 129380341630
Grant Township, Precinct 14159212623113
Greenwood Township, Precinct 11543656920
Hart Township, Precinct 126270581850
Leavitt Township, Precinct 19226041230
Newfield Township, Precinct 1347802820100
Otto Township, Precinct 11053229410
Pentwater Township, Precinct 15657446470
Shelby Township, Precinct 1380662101082
Shelby Township, Precinct 2671530310
Weare Township, Precinct 1172476111920
City of Hart, Precinct 130250051184
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A1052434401
Total4,1989,1781392347911

State Rep 100th Dist (Vote for 1)

PrecinctSandy Clarke – DEMScott A. VanSingel – REPWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 13746592
Claybanks Township, Precinct 11653720
Colfax Township, Precinct 1781422
Crystal Township, Precinct 1972190
Elbridge Township, Precinct 11103972
Ferry Township, Precinct 118044610
Golden Township, Precinct 13357671
Grant Township, Precinct 14579156
Greenwood Township, Precinct 11653601
Hart Township, Precinct 12946824
Leavitt Township, Precinct 11012651
Newfield Township, Precinct 13857854
Otto Township, Precinct 11213133
Pentwater Township, Precinct 15817374
Shelby Township, Precinct 14056394
Shelby Township, Precinct 2691501
Weare Township, Precinct 12104691
City of Hart, Precinct 13254984
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A1112431
Total4,5639,05851

State Board of Ed (Vote for 2)

PrecinctEllen Cogen Lipton – DEMJason Strayhorn – DEMTami Carlone – REPMichelle A. Frederick – REPBill Hall – LIBRichard A. Hewer – LIBKaren Adams – USTDouglas Levesque – USTMary Anne Hering – WCPHali McEachern – WCPTom Mair – GRNWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 135433857457518161332512100
Claybanks Township, Precinct 11671603103201698018482
Colfax Township, Precinct 1676412512665849400
Crystal Township, Precinct 188841731771211608414
Elbridge Township, Precinct 1989332032718920413810
Ferry Township, Precinct 11591533673701682212241282
Golden Township, Precinct 130929268968126192311201283
Grant Township, Precinct 1409384781801332627144328196
Greenwood Township, Precinct 11501423093199511511641
Hart Township, Precinct 1263260571589201826102820100
Leavitt Township, Precinct 194922192131178216651
Newfield Township, Precinct 13363286556721882115402571
Otto Township, Precinct 1100962732781197214663
Pentwater Township, Precinct 15555526476341512144211083
Shelby Township, Precinct 138035055655123201652611130
Shelby Township, Precinct 2736813113232017020
Weare Township, Precinct 1186178395397179227178101
City of Hart, Precinct 131029039439918131243714137
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A112107202209105416112
Total4,2104,0317,6917,77030021126810438319113436

Regents of U of M (Vote for 2)

PrecinctMark Bernstein – DEMShauna Ryder Diggs – DEMSarah Hubbard – REPCarl Meyers – REPJames L. Hudler – LIBEric Larson – LIBRonald E. Graeser – USTCrystal Van Sickle – USTMichael Mawilai – GRNKeith Butkovich – NLPWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 13383435865622016814870
Claybanks Township, Precinct 11611553163139101315663
Colfax Township, Precinct 1707112312154512200
Crystal Township, Precinct 186881761691210312233
Elbridge Township, Precinct 199933203161415725540
Ferry Township, Precinct 115514739135613131529572
Golden Township, Precinct 129629470567418211028563
Grant Township, Precinct 138938580878130351633261811
Greenwood Township, Precinct 11531413233176977770
Hart Township, Precinct 1260256589569172519261360
Leavitt Township, Precinct 198842152101112620422
Newfield Township, Precinct 134131767467110141325871
Otto Township, Precinct 1105912802799857671
Pentwater Township, Precinct 1531526658626141862713112
Shelby Township, Precinct 136735755354621238181361
Shelby Township, Precinct 264641381332314210
Weare Township, Precinct 118016840038612171230790
City of Hart, Precinct 1297306419388141562012113
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A1101022092057624110
Total4,1003,9887,8837,62224427416235614511932

MSU Trustee (Vote for 2)

PrecinctBrian Mosallam – DEMRema Ella Vassar – DEMPat O’Keefe – REPTonya Schuitmaker – REPWill Tyler White – LIBJanet M. Sanger – USTJohn Paul Sanger – USTBrandon Hu – GRNRobin Lea Laurain – GRNBridgette Abraham-Guzman – NLPWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 1331330576578211181210111
Claybanks Township, Precinct 11551503173161410124672
Colfax Township, Precinct 165691291235761222
Crystal Township, Precinct 1888718317111462223
Elbridge Township, Precinct 191953273221413112481
Ferry Township, Precinct 115014737537118181831082
Golden Township, Precinct 1283290700687222014139113
Grant Township, Precinct 13733888207923127271721138
Greenwood Township, Precinct 114315132131471182350
Hart Township, Precinct 1249261583566232321171770
Leavitt Township, Precinct 1888922521711773641
Newfield Township, Precinct 131932866866218191686160
Otto Township, Precinct 1979828127412595261
Pentwater Township, Precinct 152253964564817178111672
Shelby Township, Precinct 13503525595512818131111101
Shelby Township, Precinct 267701361342111001
Weare Township, Precinct 11711764053962114142780
City of Hart, Precinct 1290294414407161651418142
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A10010220221010324230
Total3,9324,0167,8667,73930124420613215214230

Wayne State Gov (Vote for 2)

PrecinctEva Garza Dewaelsche – DEMShirley Stancato – DEMDon Gates – REPTerri Lynn Land – REPJon Elgas – LIBChristine C. Schwartz – USTSusan Odgers – GRNWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 13313395635672616193
Claybanks Township, Precinct 11441553103231617112
Colfax Township, Precinct 170681261256912
Crystal Township, Precinct 18981174171101081
Elbridge Township, Precinct 188101315329161470
Ferry Township, Precinct 11521533673701332132
Golden Township, Precinct 12762846947023027113
Grant Township, Precinct 13863838067993538338
Greenwood Township, Precinct 114115131831814861
Hart Township, Precinct 12562525795882428140
Leavitt Township, Precinct 1909222622510911
Newfield Township, Precinct 13163266636762333121
Otto Township, Precinct 19598275282121171
Pentwater Township, Precinct 15245316306501624213
Shelby Township, Precinct 13643555575473116152
Shelby Township, Precinct 264631281394311
Weare Township, Precinct 1168171396407192190
City of Hart, Precinct 12992834074131524205
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A10110020120711232
Total3,9543,9867,7357,83833134221238

Pros Atty (Vote for 1)

PrecinctJoseph John Bizon – REPWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 17277
Claybanks Township, Precinct 14096
Colfax Township, Precinct 11695
Crystal Township, Precinct 12305
Elbridge Township, Precinct 140211
Ferry Township, Precinct 147913
Golden Township, Precinct 186911
Grant Township, Precinct 11,04725
Greenwood Township, Precinct 13945
Hart Township, Precinct 17789
Leavitt Township, Precinct 128711
Newfield Township, Precinct 18306
Otto Township, Precinct 134812
Pentwater Township, Precinct 191713
Shelby Township, Precinct 175522
Shelby Township, Precinct 21782
Weare Township, Precinct 152512
City of Hart, Precinct 162628
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A2629
Total10,232212

Sheriff (Vote for 1)

PrecinctCraig Mast – REPWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 17496
Claybanks Township, Precinct 14196
Colfax Township, Precinct 11735
Crystal Township, Precinct 12573
Elbridge Township, Precinct 14534
Ferry Township, Precinct 150812
Golden Township, Precinct 19049
Grant Township, Precinct 11,07321
Greenwood Township, Precinct 13997
Hart Township, Precinct 18386
Leavitt Township, Precinct 130411
Newfield Township, Precinct 18845
Otto Township, Precinct 13677
Pentwater Township, Precinct 197210
Shelby Township, Precinct 180921
Shelby Township, Precinct 21821
Weare Township, Precinct 15688
City of Hart, Precinct 166420
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A2837
Total10,806169

County Clerk
(Vote for 1)

PrecinctAmy L. Anderson – REPWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 17323
Claybanks Township, Precinct 14136
Colfax Township, Precinct 11713
Crystal Township, Precinct 12363
Elbridge Township, Precinct 14115
Ferry Township, Precinct 149211
Golden Township, Precinct 187811
Grant Township, Precinct 11,04721
Greenwood Township, Precinct 13924
Hart Township, Precinct 17973
Leavitt Township, Precinct 129610
Newfield Township, Precinct 18404
Otto Township, Precinct 13615
Pentwater Township, Precinct 19468
Shelby Township, Precinct 178016
Shelby Township, Precinct 21821
Weare Township, Precinct 15386
City of Hart, Precinct 162921
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A2835
Total10,424146

County Treas (Vote for 1)

PrecinctMary Lou Phillips – REPWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 17333
Claybanks Township, Precinct 14144
Colfax Township, Precinct 11704
Crystal Township, Precinct 12474
Elbridge Township, Precinct 14303
Ferry Township, Precinct 148911
Golden Township, Precinct 18909
Grant Township, Precinct 11,04619
Greenwood Township, Precinct 13915
Hart Township, Precinct 18063
Leavitt Township, Precinct 129712
Newfield Township, Precinct 18516
Otto Township, Precinct 13605
Pentwater Township, Precinct 19566
Shelby Township, Precinct 177115
Shelby Township, Precinct 21801
Weare Township, Precinct 15525
City of Hart, Precinct 163820
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A2746
Total10,495141

Reg of Deeds (Vote for 1)

PrecinctRichard A. Hodges – REPWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 17313
Claybanks Township, Precinct 14076
Colfax Township, Precinct 11722
Crystal Township, Precinct 12375
Elbridge Township, Precinct 14264
Ferry Township, Precinct 147811
Golden Township, Precinct 189210
Grant Township, Precinct 11,04318
Greenwood Township, Precinct 13925
Hart Township, Precinct 18023
Leavitt Township, Precinct 128811
Newfield Township, Precinct 18395
Otto Township, Precinct 13566
Pentwater Township, Precinct 19419
Shelby Township, Precinct 176915
Shelby Township, Precinct 21781
Weare Township, Precinct 15423
City of Hart, Precinct 163820
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A2735
Total10,404142

Road Commissioner (Vote for 1)

PrecinctBill Myers – REPWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 17305
Claybanks Township, Precinct 14093
Colfax Township, Precinct 11654
Crystal Township, Precinct 12306
Elbridge Township, Precinct 14157
Ferry Township, Precinct 148711
Golden Township, Precinct 187314
Grant Township, Precinct 11,04219
Greenwood Township, Precinct 13974
Hart Township, Precinct 17666
Leavitt Township, Precinct 128011
Newfield Township, Precinct 18668
Otto Township, Precinct 13527
Pentwater Township, Precinct 192116
Shelby Township, Precinct 175218
Shelby Township, Precinct 21761
Weare Township, Precinct 15327
City of Hart, Precinct 162921
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A2675
Total10,289173

Drain Commissioner (Vote for 1)

PrecinctMichelle Martin – REPWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 17343
Claybanks Township, Precinct 14076
Colfax Township, Precinct 11702
Crystal Township, Precinct 12397
Elbridge Township, Precinct 14184
Ferry Township, Precinct 148210
Golden Township, Precinct 18879
Grant Township, Precinct 11,03419
Greenwood Township, Precinct 13993
Hart Township, Precinct 17873
Leavitt Township, Precinct 128511
Newfield Township, Precinct 18734
Otto Township, Precinct 13546
Pentwater Township, Precinct 19477
Shelby Township, Precinct 175715
Shelby Township, Precinct 21771
Weare Township, Precinct 15316
City of Hart, Precinct 163421
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A2655
Total10,380142

Surveyor (Vote for 1)

PrecinctJ. Randolph Hepworth – REPWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 17344
Claybanks Township, Precinct 14047
Colfax Township, Precinct 11692
Crystal Township, Precinct 12307
Elbridge Township, Precinct 14135
Ferry Township, Precinct 147812
Golden Township, Precinct 188710
Grant Township, Precinct 11,04820
Greenwood Township, Precinct 13915
Hart Township, Precinct 17757
Leavitt Township, Precinct 128310
Newfield Township, Precinct 18322
Otto Township, Precinct 13518
Pentwater Township, Precinct 193711
Shelby Township, Precinct 175115
Shelby Township, Precinct 21761
Weare Township, Precinct 15265
City of Hart, Precinct 162824
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A2625
Total10,275160

Co Comm District 1 (Vote for 1)

PrecinctRon Christians – REPAdam Kokx – NPAWrite-in
Crystal Township, Precinct 11591052
Pentwater Township, Precinct 18483051
Weare Township, Precinct 13931912
Total1,4006015

Co Comm District 2 (Vote for 1)

PrecinctMartha Meyette – REPWrite-in
Greenwood Township, Precinct 13954
Newfield Township, Precinct 18373
Total1,2327

Co Comm District 3 (Vote for 1)

PrecinctCraig A. Hardy – REPWrite-in
Hart Township, Precinct 17923
City of Hart, Precinct 163320
Total1,42523

Co Comm District 4 (Vote for 1)

PrecinctPaul Erickson – REPJoshua Draper – NPAWrite-in
Colfax Township, Precinct 1121641
Elbridge Township, Precinct 13441293
Ferry Township, Precinct 13402216
Leavitt Township, Precinct 12051277
Total1,01054117

Co Comm District 5 (Vote for 1)

PrecinctTimothy Beggs – REPWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 17236
Claybanks Township, Precinct 14007
Golden Township, Precinct 189111
Total2,01424

Co Comm District 6 (Vote for 1)

PrecinctPhil Morse – REPAlexander D. Katt – NPAWrite-in
Shelby Township, Precinct 16092724
Shelby Township, Precinct 2133311
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A233681
Total9753716

Co Comm District 7 (Vote for 1)

PrecinctRobert H. Walker – REPWrite-in
Grant Township, Precinct 11,03626
Otto Township, Precinct 13546
Shelby Township, Precinct 2250
Total1,41532

Supervisor for Benona (Vote for 1)

PrecinctSteven W. Fleming – REPJeff Glover – NPAWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 16162790
Total6162790

Supervisor for Claybanks (Vote for 1)

PrecinctDaniel J. Lombard – REPWrite-in
Claybanks Township, Precinct 14224
Total4224

Supervisor for Colfax (Vote for 1)

PrecinctRobert W. Wade – REPWrite-in
Colfax Township, Precinct 11628
Total1628

Supervisor for Crystal (Vote for 1)

PrecinctWrite-in
Crystal Township, Precinct 130
Total30

Supervisor for Elbridge (Vote for 1)

PrecinctCraig Herremans – REPWrite-in
Elbridge Township, Precinct 140511
Total40511

Supervisor for Ferry (Vote for 1)

PrecinctDavid Allen Schmieding – REPWrite-in
Ferry Township, Precinct 15238
Total5238

Supervisor for Golden (Vote for 1)

PrecinctCarl A. Fuehring – REPWrite-in
Golden Township, Precinct 187415
Total87415

Supervisor for Grant (Vote for 1)

PrecinctRoger W. Schmidt – REPWrite-in
Grant Township, Precinct 11,05522
Total1,05522

Supervisor for Greenwood (Vote for 1)

PrecinctJeffery Hunt – REPWrite-in
Greenwood Township, Precinct 14006
Total4006

Supervisor for Hart (Vote for 1)

PrecinctJay McGhan – REPWrite-in
Hart Township, Precinct 17986
Total7986

Supervisor for Leavitt (Vote for 1)

PrecinctEmma Kirwin – NPAWrite-in
Leavitt Township, Precinct 12577
Total2577

Supervisor for Newfield (Vote for 1)

PrecinctJoan David – REPWrite-in
Newfield Township, Precinct 18864
Total8864

Supervisor for Otto (Vote for 1)

PrecinctWalter Brimmer – NPAWrite-in
Otto Township, Precinct 126312
Total26312

Supervisor for Pentwater (Vote for 1)

PrecinctTracy Blamer – NPALynnette Cavazos – NPALisa McKinney – NPAWrite-in
Pentwater Township, Precinct 12863963573
Total2863963573

Supervisor for Shelby (Vote for 1)

PrecinctRichard Raffaelli – REPWrite-in
Shelby Township, Precinct 174919
Shelby Township, Precinct 21694
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A2596
Total1,17729

Supervisor for Weare (Vote for 1)

PrecinctLarry Doran – REPWrite-in
Weare Township, Precinct 1452131
Total452131

Clerk for Benona (Vote for 1)

PrecinctMargie Shaw – REPRhonda Muckel – NPAWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 17221690
Total7221690

Clerk for Claybanks (Vote for 1)

PrecinctWrite-in
Claybanks Township, Precinct 134
Total34

Clerk for Colfax (Vote for 1)

PrecinctLarry Burmeister – DEMWrite-in
Colfax Township, Precinct 115311
Total15311

Clerk for Crystal (Vote for 1)

PrecinctWrite-in
Crystal Township, Precinct 117
Total17

Clerk for Elbridge (Vote for 1)

PrecinctStephanie Van Sickle – REPWrite-in
Elbridge Township, Precinct 14226
Total4226

Clerk for Ferry (Vote for 1)

PrecinctWilliam Jessup – REPWrite-in
Ferry Township, Precinct 15037
Total5037

Clerk for Golden (Vote for 1)

PrecinctRachel Iteen – REPWrite-in
Golden Township, Precinct 18859
Total8859

Clerk for Grant (Vote for 1)

PrecinctShannon Beishuizen – REPWrite-in
Grant Township, Precinct 11,04624
Total1,04624

Clerk for Greenwood (Vote for 1)

PrecinctCora Conley – NPAWrite-in
Greenwood Township, Precinct 12465
Total2465

Clerk for Hart (Vote for 1)

PrecinctSteven P. Freed – REPBrandi Bruch – NPAWrite-in
Hart Township, Precinct 16222451
Total6222451

Clerk for Leavitt (Vote for 1)

PrecinctNaomi Oomen – NPAWrite-in
Leavitt Township, Precinct 12675
Total2675

Clerk for Newfield (Vote for 1)

PrecinctNancy L. Conley – REPWrite-in
Newfield Township, Precinct 19033
Total9033

Clerk for Otto (Vote for 1)

PrecinctPatricia A. Budde – REPWrite-in
Otto Township, Precinct 13684
Total3684

Clerk for Pentwater (Vote for 1)

PrecinctSue Ann Johnson – REPWrite-in
Pentwater Township, Precinct 11,0009
Total1,0009

Clerk for Shelby (Vote for 1)

PrecinctMarilyn Glover – REPWrite-in
Shelby Township, Precinct 178313
Shelby Township, Precinct 21762
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A2676
Total1,22621

Clerk for Weare (Vote for 1)

PrecinctMelanie M. Sayles – DEMWrite-in
Weare Township, Precinct 141220
Total41220

Treasurer for Benona (Vote for 1)

PrecinctBrandi Neuman – REPWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 17734
Total7734

Treasurer for Claybanks (Vote for 1)

PrecinctCheryl A. Rabe – REPWrite-in
Claybanks Township, Precinct 14223
Total4223

Treasurer for Colfax (Vote for 1)

PrecinctRobert Abbott – REPWrite-in
Colfax Township, Precinct 11735
Total1735

Treasurer for Crystal (Vote for 1)

PrecinctCatherine A. Walker – DEMWrite-in
Crystal Township, Precinct 116510
Total16510

Treasurer for Elbridge (Vote for 1)

PrecinctVicki Koch – REPWrite-in
Elbridge Township, Precinct 14274
Total4274

Treasurer for Ferry (Vote for 1)

PrecinctBrenda Dickman – REPWrite-in
Ferry Township, Precinct 15147
Total5147

Treasurer for Golden (Vote for 1)

PrecinctConnie Cargill – REPWrite-in
Golden Township, Precinct 18919
Total8919

Treasurer for Grant (Vote for 1)

PrecinctJoanne Heck – REPWrite-in
Grant Township, Precinct 11,06321
Total1,06321

Treasurer for Greenwood (Vote for 1)

PrecinctSandra Gustman – DEMWrite-in
Greenwood Township, Precinct 129712
Total29712

Treasurer for Hart (Vote for 1)

PrecinctTodd E. Metzler – REPWrite-in
Hart Township, Precinct 18254
Total8254

Treasurer for Leavitt (Vote for 1)

PrecinctMichael Faber – NPAWrite-in
Leavitt Township, Precinct 121252
Total21252

Treasurer for Newfield (Vote for 1)

PrecinctTami Ballantyne – DEMWrite-in
Newfield Township, Precinct 161220
Total61220

Treasurer for Otto (Vote for 1)

PrecinctCharlene G. Martin – REPWrite-in
Otto Township, Precinct 13638
Total3638

Treasurer for Pentwater (Vote for 1)

PrecinctHarry M. Brodbeck – NPAHeather A. Douglas – NPAMaureen Murphy – NPAWrite-in
Pentwater Township, Precinct 11034564272
Total1034564272

Treasurer for Shelby (Vote for 1)

PrecinctRoger Gowell – REPWrite-in
Shelby Township, Precinct 170721
Shelby Township, Precinct 21652
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A2497
Total1,12130

Treasurer for Weare (Vote for 1)

PrecinctLinda Dykema – DEMWrite-in
Weare Township, Precinct 142020
Total42020

Trustee for Benona (Vote for 2)

PrecinctJohn Russell Smith – REPWarren W. VanOverbeke – REPWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 17116617
Total7116617

Trustee for Claybanks (Vote for 2)

PrecinctDavid Rabe – REPWrite-in
Claybanks Township, Precinct 141754
Total41754

Trustee for Colfax (Vote for 2)

PrecinctStuart D. Overway – DEMBradley Norton – REPWrite-in
Colfax Township, Precinct 110414711
Total10414711

Trustee for Crystal (Vote for 2)

PrecinctRosalie Sauser – DEMTom Oomen – REPWrite-in
Crystal Township, Precinct 11282381
Total1282381

Trustee for Elbridge (Vote for 2)

PrecinctEric Herrygers – REPLance Van Sickle – REPWrite-in
Elbridge Township, Precinct 14034046
Total4034046

Trustee for Ferry (Vote for 2)

PrecinctMilton Kreigh – REPJessica Woodworth – REPWrite-in
Ferry Township, Precinct 142947210
Total42947210

Trustee for Golden (Vote for 2)

PrecinctGary Beggs – REPBill Kolenda – REPWrite-in
Golden Township, Precinct 185981116
Total85981116

Trustee for Grant (Vote for 2)

PrecinctJames Aebig – REPJoan Brooks – REPWrite-in
Grant Township, Precinct 199098326
Total99098326

Trustee for Greenwood (Vote for 2)

PrecinctStacey Kay Budde – REPAlan T. Deater – REPWrite-in
Greenwood Township, Precinct 13873737
Total3873737

Trustee for Hart (Vote for 2)

PrecinctDouglas R. Fuehring – REPCal Moul – REPRaymond F. Haynes – NPAWrite-in
Hart Township, Precinct 16777041973
Total6777041973

Trustee for Leavitt (Vote for 2)

PrecinctRosemary Aiken – NPALevi Porter – NPAWrite-in
Leavitt Township, Precinct 12311836
Total2311836

Trustee for Newfield (Vote for 2)

PrecinctRichard Roberson – DEMJohn F. Clark – REPWrite-in
Newfield Township, Precinct 14498036
Total4498036

Trustee for Otto (Vote for 2)

PrecinctKathy Eichenberg – REPMary Justian-Murray – REPWrite-in
Otto Township, Precinct 13423309
Total3423309

Trustee for Pentwater (Vote for 2)

PrecinctMichael W. Flynn – REPDean Holub – REPAmy J. LaBarge – NPABarbara Siok – NPAWrite-in
Pentwater Township, Precinct 18317254422873
Total8317254422873

Trustee for Shelby (Vote for 2)

PrecinctScott Meyers – REPCynthia Rapes – REPWrite-in
Shelby Township, Precinct 172075724
Shelby Township, Precinct 21721622
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A2492616
Total1,1411,18032

Trustee for Weare (Vote for 2)

PrecinctTom Sayles – DEMGary Hilbert – REPAndy Patterson – REPWrite-in
Weare Township, Precinct 12414824552
Total2414824552

Justice of Supreme Ct (Vote for 2)

PrecinctSusan L. HubbardMary KellyBridget Mary McCormackKerry Lee MorganKatherine Mary NeptonBrock SwartzleElizabeth M. WelchWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 112034241429262842627
Claybanks Township, Precinct 13820421926201351253
Colfax Township, Precinct 1195093181447472
Crystal Township, Precinct 12169111262179546
Elbridge Township, Precinct 15216816821321431016
Ferry Township, Precinct 18015818735321421399
Golden Township, Precinct 113938943435333222854
Grant Township, Precinct 1199420471734734525721
Greenwood Township, Precinct 1381482002816981072
Hart Township, Precinct 175305419924429119410
Leavitt Township, Precinct 141105126292387608
Newfield Township, Precinct 19528041747812433499
Otto Township, Precinct 152131127168119778
Pentwater Township, Precinct 113937461548452804646
Shelby Township, Precinct 1129376384503224022512
Shelby Township, Precinct 2169692111072432
Weare Township, Precinct 14518728461481621446
City of Hart, Precinct 181205285928817818120
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A261211182512104837
Total1,4054,1285,1647626323,3713,197148

Ct of Appeals (Vote for 2)

PrecinctMark Thomas BoonstraJane E. MarkeyWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 15004833
Claybanks Township, Precinct 12792601
Colfax Township, Precinct 11131102
Crystal Township, Precinct 11511206
Elbridge Township, Precinct 12592466
Ferry Township, Precinct 129628215
Golden Township, Precinct 16496365
Grant Township, Precinct 170867626
Greenwood Township, Precinct 12532437
Hart Township, Precinct 155252211
Leavitt Township, Precinct 11891537
Newfield Township, Precinct 154350811
Otto Township, Precinct 12051978
Pentwater Township, Precinct 17047144
Shelby Township, Precinct 151449121
Shelby Township, Precinct 21531392
Weare Township, Precinct 134535310
City of Hart, Precinct 145844322
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A1911795
Total7,0626,755172

Ct of Appeals Partial (Vote for 1)

PrecinctJames Robert RedfordWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 15482
Claybanks Township, Precinct 13052
Colfax Township, Precinct 11371
Crystal Township, Precinct 11689
Elbridge Township, Precinct 12993
Ferry Township, Precinct 134313
Golden Township, Precinct 17064
Grant Township, Precinct 180724
Greenwood Township, Precinct 128610
Hart Township, Precinct 16195
Leavitt Township, Precinct 12128
Newfield Township, Precinct 161111
Otto Township, Precinct 12387
Pentwater Township, Precinct 17603
Shelby Township, Precinct 158417
Shelby Township, Precinct 21553
Weare Township, Precinct 14065
City of Hart, Precinct 156517
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A2101
Total7,959145

Dist Ct Judge (Vote for 1)

PrecinctH. Kevin DrakeWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 15603
Claybanks Township, Precinct 13163
Colfax Township, Precinct 11371
Crystal Township, Precinct 11736
Elbridge Township, Precinct 13133
Ferry Township, Precinct 13559
Golden Township, Precinct 17154
Grant Township, Precinct 182717
Greenwood Township, Precinct 12984
Hart Township, Precinct 16443
Leavitt Township, Precinct 12296
Newfield Township, Precinct 164614
Otto Township, Precinct 12486
Pentwater Township, Precinct 17657
Shelby Township, Precinct 161615
Shelby Township, Precinct 21592
Weare Township, Precinct 14175
City of Hart, Precinct 157313
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A2201
Total8,211122

Comm College Trustee (Vote for 2)

PrecinctAnthony FabazThomas KaminskiWrite-in
Colfax Township, Precinct 11001193
Crystal Township, Precinct 11041306
Elbridge Township, Precinct 1330
Leavitt Township, Precinct 11071126
Weare Township, Precinct 12332476
Total54761121

Mayor (Vote for 1)

PrecinctVicki PlattWrite-in
City of Hart, Precinct 162549
Total62549

City Council Membr (Vote for 2)

PrecinctDean HodgesWrite-in
City of Hart, Precinct 160885
Total60885

Twp Library Trustee (Vote for 6)

PrecinctValeria Church-McHughKendra L. FlynnElaine LeTarteJoan LundborgCynthia MaguireWrite-in
Pentwater Township, Precinct 173178864365162919
Total73178864365162919

Village President Hesperia (Vote for 1)

PrecinctMike FarberMichael M. MaynardWrite-in
Newfield Township, Precinct 1137743
Total137743

Village President New Era (Vote for 1)

PrecinctDonald RichardsWrite-in
Grant Township, Precinct 1270
Shelby Township, Precinct 21713
Total1983

Village President Pentwater (Vote for 1)

PrecinctJeff HodgesWrite-in
Pentwater Township, Precinct 13687
Total3687

Village President Rothbury (Vote for 1)

PrecinctScott BeishuizenWrite-in
Grant Township, Precinct 11314
Total1314

Village President Shelby (Vote for 1)

PrecinctPaul E. InglisWrite-in
Shelby Township, Precinct 14309
Total4309

Village President Walkerville (Vote for 1)

PrecinctMark MettsWrite-in
Leavitt Township, Precinct 1683
Total683

Village Clerk New Era (Vote for 1)

PrecinctNatalie KellyWrite-in
Grant Township, Precinct 1280
Shelby Township, Precinct 21674
Total1954

Village Treasurer New Era (Vote for 1)

PrecinctSharon PeppleWrite-in
Grant Township, Precinct 1290
Shelby Township, Precinct 21683
Total1973

Village Treasurer Rothbury (Vote for 1)

PrecinctDeborah MurphyWrite-in
Grant Township, Precinct 11291
Total1291

Village Trustee Hesperia (Vote for 3)

PrecinctSara A. KiesJames D. NewferJaclyn D. SlocumJim SmithWrite-in
Newfield Township, Precinct 114865119913
Total14865119913

Village of Hesperia Trustee Partial (Vote for 1)

PrecinctDanny E. HerinArthur F. RaymondWrite-in
Newfield Township, Precinct 1139452
Total139452

Village Trustee New Era (Vote for 3)

PrecinctAnna BayerRoger FessendenLisa FleuryTyler SobersWrite-in
Grant Township, Precinct 1122414160
Shelby Township, Precinct 2671551111215
Total791791251375

Village Trustee Pentwater (Vote for 3)

PrecinctMichelle Angell-PowellDan NugentDon PalmerWrite-in
Pentwater Township, Precinct 13764193843
Total3764193843

Village Trustee Rothbury (Vote for 3)

PrecinctRobert FulljamesMike HarrisVern TalmadgeKen WhitenerBrandy WilliamsWrite-in
Grant Township, Precinct 159778335682
Total59778335682

Village Trustee Shelby (Vote for 3)

PrecinctJohn G. SuttonWrite-in
Shelby Township, Precinct 140073
Total40073

Village Trustee Walkerville (Vote for 3)

PrecinctMary K. JohnsonJennifer L. PorterWrite-in
Leavitt Township, Precinct 1615717
Total615717

Fremont Public Schools Bd Member 6 yr (Vote for 2)

PrecinctCrystal CalkinsMichael Peter CampeauPeter T. SlovinskiWrite-in
Greenwood Township, Precinct 16067663
Total6067663

Fremont Public Schools Bd Member 4 yr (Vote for 1)

PrecinctCarrie CrosleyWrite-in
Greenwood Township, Precinct 11081
Total1081

Partial Fremont Public Bd Member (Vote for 1)

PrecinctRick St. PeterWrite-in
Greenwood Township, Precinct 11082
Total1082

Hart Public Schools Bd Member (Vote for 3)

PrecinctMichael BarefootSteve RileyJeff SchanerWrite-in
Crystal Township, Precinct 11231541444
Elbridge Township, Precinct 12482992914
Ferry Township, Precinct 17870
Golden Township, Precinct 16066646118
Hart Township, Precinct 15336135799
Leavitt Township, Precinct 15430
Shelby Township, Precinct 15750
Weare Township, Precinct 194991043
City of Hart, Precinct 145150349225
Total2,0722,3512,23653

Partial Hart Public Bd Member (Vote for 1)

PrecinctJudee FralicWrite-in
Crystal Township, Precinct 11752
Elbridge Township, Precinct 13343
Ferry Township, Precinct 180
Golden Township, Precinct 17155
Hart Township, Precinct 16801
Leavitt Township, Precinct 160
Shelby Township, Precinct 170
Weare Township, Precinct 11161
City of Hart, Precinct 160013
Total2,64125

Hesperia Community Schools Bd Member (Vote for 3)

PrecinctMichelle K. AllenBarb MaynardM. Scott RumseyMary L. SturtevantWrite-in
Ferry Township, Precinct 181016151
Greenwood Township, Precinct 11271461871224
Leavitt Township, Precinct 1556882372
Newfield Township, Precinct 146352873746811
Total6537521,02264218

Partial Hesperia Comm Bd Member (Vote for 1)

PrecinctPatrick BrotonScott WenbergWrite-in
Ferry Township, Precinct 11461
Greenwood Township, Precinct 11021141
Leavitt Township, Precinct 148420
Newfield Township, Precinct 14293699
Total59353111

Holton Public Schools Bd Member (Vote for 2)

PrecinctBeth A. BarnardBrian ByrnesSuzanne EnglishJack VanderBoeghWrite-in
Greenwood Township, Precinct 1132016190
Otto Township, Precinct 116350
Total142619240

Mason County Central Bd Member (Vote for 3)

PrecinctBecky AlwayJames SchulteJohn D. WagnerWrite-in
Weare Township, Precinct 13525240
Total3525240

Montague Area Public Bd Member 6 yr (Vote for 2)

PrecinctScott BeishuizenAmanda DahlCarrie HagenKelly MarkleyWrite-in
Claybanks Township, Precinct 11511721019133
Grant Township, Precinct 137137722418451
Otto Township, Precinct 1656765399
Total58761639031493

Montague Area Public Bd Member 4 yr (Vote for 1)

PrecinctWrite-in
Claybanks Township, Precinct 126
Grant Township, Precinct 1110
Otto Township, Precinct 118
Total154

Partial Montague Area Bd Member (Vote for 1)

PrecinctBrent A. RaethWrite-in
Claybanks Township, Precinct 12471
Grant Township, Precinct 157617
Otto Township, Precinct 11383
Total96121

Pentwater Public Schools Bd Member (Vote for 4)

PrecinctLaura NugentMark ShotwellBonnie VanDerZandenCarrie L. VanDuinenWrite-in
Pentwater Township, Precinct 18067036806709
Weare Township, Precinct 12211812491942
Total1,02788492986411

Shelby Public School Bd Member (Vote for 3)

PrecinctBrian J. HicksRuth A. MyersSteven J. VinkeWrite-in
Benona Township, Precinct 146851054929
Claybanks Township, Precinct 15060563
Ferry Township, Precinct 124426122821
Golden Township, Precinct 17970
Grant Township, Precinct 120121918813
Hart Township, Precinct 12440
Newfield Township, Precinct 18950
Otto Township, Precinct 17986749
Shelby Township, Precinct 148056251759
Shelby Township, Precinct 21331391345
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A17618719522
Total1,8482,0461,957161

Walkerville Public Schools Bd Member (Vote for 3)

PrecinctHolly R. FlaneryVictoria WalkerZeke WalkerWrite-in
Colfax Township, Precinct 1132108921
Crystal Township, Precinct 19780
Leavitt Township, Precinct 11461221337
Total2872372338

Partial Walkerville Public Bd Member (Vote for 1)

PrecinctJohn KirwinWrite-in
Colfax Township, Precinct 11581
Crystal Township, Precinct 1110
Leavitt Township, Precinct 11813
Total3504

State Proposal 1 (Vote for 1)

PrecinctYesNo
Benona Township, Precinct 1787157
Claybanks Township, Precinct 142882
Colfax Township, Precinct 116738
Crystal Township, Precinct 121759
Elbridge Township, Precinct 139769
Ferry Township, Precinct 1454106
Golden Township, Precinct 1929131
Grant Township, Precinct 11,036225
Greenwood Township, Precinct 139672
Hart Township, Precinct 1813115
Leavitt Township, Precinct 128359
Newfield Township, Precinct 1875179
Otto Township, Precinct 130961
Pentwater Township, Precinct 11,094165
Shelby Township, Precinct 1796136
Shelby Township, Precinct 218926
Weare Township, Precinct 1513113
City of Hart, Precinct 167984
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A26863
Total10,6301,940

State Proposal 2 (Vote for 1)

PrecinctYesNo
Benona Township, Precinct 1860103
Claybanks Township, Precinct 145362
Colfax Township, Precinct 117629
Crystal Township, Precinct 125234
Elbridge Township, Precinct 141065
Ferry Township, Precinct 150175
Golden Township, Precinct 1963111
Grant Township, Precinct 11,120160
Greenwood Township, Precinct 143443
Hart Township, Precinct 1831105
Leavitt Township, Precinct 130141
Newfield Township, Precinct 1929150
Otto Township, Precinct 132649
Pentwater Township, Precinct 11,133136
Shelby Township, Precinct 1852103
Shelby Township, Precinct 219618
Weare Township, Precinct 1533101
City of Hart, Precinct 168286
Shelby Township, Precinct 2A30528
Total11,2571,499

Claybanks Fire Protection Proposal (Vote for 1)

PrecinctYesNo
Claybanks Township, Precinct 144577
Total44577

Crystal Fire Dept Renewal Prop (Vote for 1)

PrecinctYesNo
Crystal Township, Precinct 122872
Total22872

Crystal Fire Equip Renewal Prop (Vote for 1)

PrecinctYesNo
Crystal Township, Precinct 122576
Total22576

Crystal Road Renewal Prop (Vote for 1)

PrecinctYesNo
Crystal Township, Precinct 123959
Total23959

Pentwater Aerial Ladder Prop (Vote for 1)

PrecinctYesNo
Pentwater Township, Precinct 1803471
Total803471

Pentwater Road Proposal (Vote for 1)

PrecinctYesNo
Pentwater Township, Precinct 1823453
Total823453

