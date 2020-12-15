SHELBY — The Shelby Village Council will remain busy through the end of December as committees meet to discuss various projects within the village.
The planning commission planned to meet Tuesday, Dec. 15 to further discuss amending Section 3.11, Accessory Buildings and Structures to allow more than one accessory building on a parcel. The Parks, Recreation and Buildings Committee will meet Thursday, December 17th to discuss the next steps in the Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant for Getty Park that the village has been recommended for. The project received the highest MDNR (Michigan Department of Natural Resources) staff score out of all applications submitted and the application is awaiting final approval by the National Park Service. The planning commission also plans to meet Dec. 22 or 29 to consider the final site plan for the Shelby Trails Apartment Building project.
During public participation, Jodi Nichols of the Oceana Economic Alliance, thanked the council for allowing her to provide a summary of the Peterson Farms Water Main Project progress in the council packet. The summary report included numbers related to the total cost of the project, stakeholder financial support committed, grant applications in process, annual maintenance costs and benefits to the village. “I just want to remind everyone of the big picture. There are 52 units (included in Oceana Acres housing development) housing almost 200 people and to lose them because we can’t find a doable solution will ultimately affect many small businesses in the community. During this process we’re also creating some valuable partnerships that could be a real benefit in the future. I would be happy to connect the council with other communities who are providing water services outside their municipalities.”
During committee reports, Councilor Bill Harris raised some concerns he still has about the Peterson Farms water main project. Richard Raffaelli, CEO of Peterson Farms, who was on the meeting via Zoom, invited Harris to contact him the following day to personally discuss the matter. On Tuesday, Raffaelli contacted the Herald-Journal to report that he and Harris had a very productive phone call to discuss the project. The Herald-Journal confirmed with Harris that many questions were answered and great information was shared. Harris plans to give an update of their call at the next council meeting and the two plan to be in regular contact going forward.
Under action items, the council gave go ahead to Fleis & VandenBrink Engineering representative Don DeVries to apply for two grants to assist with the required replacement of lead water service lines within the village. The Drinking Water Asset Management grant would provide funds needed for locating the village’s lead and galvanized water service lines. The application fee of $800 would likely be reimbursable if the grant is awarded. “EGLE (Environment, Great Lakes & Energy) wants visual confirmation of these lines,” said DeVries. If received, the grant would cover the cost of asset inventory and condition assessment, level of service, criticality assessment, revenue structure development and capital improvement planning. According to past inspections, it is assumed there are approximately 400 lead service lines in the village. “Each community can apply for up to $1 million. Shelby would not need that much money,” said DeVries.
The second grant council gave approval to DeVries to prepare and submit a Lead Service Line Replacement grant through the Drinking Water Revolving Fund. “This grant is available for disadvantaged communities and the first step in the process would be for EGLE to concur that Shelby has this designation,” said DeVries. If received, grant monies would help in the replacement of lead service lines. The upfront cost of application would be $15,000 and would likely be reimbursable if this grant were awarded. New council member Damien Omness asked if the $15,000 would have to be spent again if the village did not receive the grant this time around. DeVries assured the council that the grant, which has a July 1 deadline, will map out a plan for replacement and provide alternative solutions for the project. The village could reapply if it didn’t receive funds the first time, but any reapplication costs would be minimal as this application will contain the main project information.
The council also approved the purchase of three Motorola WatchGuard Body Cameras for the police department at a cost of $2,730. Quotes were obtained from Motorola WatchGuard and Axom, two companies that are the most trusted and used by a majority of police departments. “The cameras will be used for any citizen contact and once the cameras are installed, a user policy will be put into place for officers. The system has the ability to go back up to 20 hours and record an incident if an officer forgets to press record, which is a huge plus. We are in the process of purchasing a computer for the storage of data,” said Police Chief Steven Waltz.