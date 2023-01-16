State Rep. Curtis VanderWall announced Jan. 13 that his new Lansing office is officially open and ready to serve the residents of Michigan’s 102nd House District.
VanderWall is beginning his second term after being re-elected to the House this past November. He represents the new 102nd House District following the statewide redistricting process. VanderWall previously served as state senator of Michigan’s 35th Senate District from 2018-2022, after serving his first term as state representative of Michigan’s 101st District from 2016-2018.
“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the residents of Northwest Michigan in Lansing,” VanderWall said. “As always, I encourage folks to contact me with any questions, concerns or ideas so I can best represent our unique community.”
VanderWall has been appointed as the Republican vice chair for both the House committee on Health Policy as well as the committee on higher education. He will also serve on the committee on agriculture. VanderWall is one of only four Republican legislators to hold multiple vice chair positions.
In VanderWall’s office, Jordan Jorritsma serves as legislative director and Thomas Smith is the constituent relations director.
“Jordan and Tom have a comprehensive understanding of our community on top of years of legislative experience,” VanderWall said. “They will continue to be major assets to Northwest Michigan, and I’m proud to say they’re on our team.”
The 102nd House District includes parts of Oceana, Manistee, Mason and Muskegon counties.
VanderWall’s office is at S-1386 in the Anderson House Office Building. He can be contacted by calling 517-373-1747, emailing CurtisVanderWall@house.mi.gov, or mailing correspondence to S-1386 House Office Building, P.O. Box 30014, Lansing, MI 48909.