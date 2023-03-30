State Rep. Curtis VanderWall, of Ludington, announced he will host local office hours in Manistee, Mason, Muskegon and Oceana counties Monday, April 3.
The meetings take place at the following times and locations:
Pentwater Township Library; 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.; 402 E. Park St., Pentwater, 49449
White Lake Community Library; 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.; 3900 W. White Lake Dr., Whitehall, 49461
Manistee County Building; 9 – 10 a.m.; 415 Third St., Manistee, 49660
Scottville Government Center; 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; 105 Main St. N, Scottville, 49454