Voters in various parts of Oceana County will decide a number of ballot proposals in the election next Tuesday, May 2.
Shelby Public Schools will seek voter approval on a three mill request for 10 years. The request will apply to all non-homestead property and will restore the district to the full 18 mills as allowed by law. The levy has previously been reduced under the state’s 1963 Headlee Amendment.
In the north central part of the county, voters living in the Mason County Central School District will be asked to support a 3.42 mill levy for 30 years. The request is for $31,540,000 for installing instructional technology and equipment, erecting, furnishing and equipping a stadium restroom building and preparing, developing, improving, remodeling and equipping playgrounds, play fields, athletic fields, facilities and sites. Property owners with a $100,000 taxable would pay $342 per year.
Voters in the southwest portion of the county will be asked by the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District will be asked to support for a 0.9831 mill renewal for 10 years due to its reduction under the state Headlee Amendment. In the southeast part of the county, Fremont Public Schools will ask voters to support an 18 mill request for five years on non-homestead property to provide funds for operating purposes. The current levy is set to expire.
Oceana County Clerk Amy Anderson said election results will not be due to the county clerk’s office until 11 a.m. May 3 and will not be available Tuesday night.