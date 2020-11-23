Versiti Blood Center of Michigan will have its next area blood drive Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 from 4-7:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Hart at 3258 N. 72nd Ave., Hart. They are in dire need of blood donors and urge all healthy community heroes, age 17 years of age and older, (16 years old with parental consent) to donate this holiday season.
Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, it is extremely important that healthy individuals continue to donate blood. The SARS COV-2 antibody test, aka COVID-19 Antibody Test (CAT) will be performed on all blood donations as part of the standard testing. Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 is asked to consider donating plasma. Those able to provide this life-saving gift should contact Tricia Dusendang at 616-233-8680, who will make special arrangements for donating and give further direction.
The donation process takes about an hour. Following registration, donors will answer a brief health questionnaire and have their vitals and iron levels checked before they proceed to the donation area. Staff and volunteers will observe social distancing measures, the wearing of masks and gloves, limiting the number of people in any space and separating beds by at least six feet. The donation process itself poses no risk to the donor or infecting a recipient with COVID-19. For the safety of staff and volunteers, donors are asked to wear masks or face coverings for the entire donation experience. Donors should also plan to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating. Water and snacks will be available both prior to and after donating as well.
Appointments are preferred. Please contact the Hart Area Donor Site coordinator Kathy Roskam at 231-861-6353 or krcmmom@hotmail.com with any questions or to make an appointment. To make an appointment online, visit https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/108330
More information on what Versiti is doing to protect donors and staff is available at https://www.versiti.org/home/coronavirus-information.